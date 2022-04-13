ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, ID

Northern Lakes fire crews respond to greater alarm fire at Ballard Golf Cars and Power Sports

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAYDEN, Idaho — Northern Lakes Fire crews responded to a greater alarm structure fire at Ballard Golf Cars and Power Sports in Hayden on Tuesday night. An estimated 40-50...

KREM2

Multiple residents of Spokane senior apartment complex hospitalized following third-alarm fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several residents of a Spokane senior apartment complex were taken to the hospital after a structure fire, according to Spokane Fire Dept. The fire was reported on Thursday afternoon at Park Tower Apartments, located at 217 West Spokane Falls Boulevard and North Browne Street. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the fire was a third alarm high rise.
SPOKANE, WA
WAFF

Crews respond to fire at Shelby Motel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at Shelby Motel Friday night. Crews with HFR worked to quickly extinguish a fire around 10:25 p.m. at the motel located at 2209 Memorial Parkway, NW. According to HFR, one person has non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to garage fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Crews were called to a garage fire at the 3000 block of East High Street in Springfield. Crews were dispatched to the fire just before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Clark County dispatch. Video from the scene shows multiple fire engines and a Harmony Township medic on...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
#Vehicles#Structure Fire#Accident#Nlfd#Nlfdpio
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
ANIMALS
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
