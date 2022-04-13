ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RI native Pannone shines in WooSox home opener

By Morey Hershgordon
 3 days ago

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Bishop Hendricken alum and Cranston native Thomas Pannone tossed five scoreless innings and struck out seven at Polar Park on Tuesday afternoon in the Woo Sox 8-3 win in the team’s home opener.

12 Sports reporter J.P. Smollins caught up with Pannone after the game.

