RI native Pannone shines in WooSox home opener
WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Bishop Hendricken alum and Cranston native Thomas Pannone tossed five scoreless innings and struck out seven at Polar Park on Tuesday afternoon in the Woo Sox 8-3 win in the team’s home opener.
12 Sports reporter J.P. Smollins caught up with Pannone after the game.
