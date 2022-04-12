Prep Roundup: Wärmländer nets first goal, Chiefs beat Clare

CLARE — It's early yet, but the Cheboygan girls soccer team is already creating plenty of chances.

In Tuesday's road matchup at Clare, however, they squandered quite a few opportunities.

The good news was they still found a way to put a couple in the back of the net, which resulted in a 2-0 victory over the Pioneers.

Lauren Trestain put the Chiefs (2-0, 2-0 Northern Michigan Soccer League) on the board just over a minute into the contest with a goal, while Swedish foreign-exchange student Agnes Wärmländer scored her first career Cheboygan goal with 16:25 left in the second half to seal the win.

"We had a bunch of shots on goal, lots of really good opportunities, played through the flanks well, but just couldn't seem to connect," said Cheboygan coach Tom Markham. "Clare's goalkeeper had a ton of saves to help keep them in it.

"They played us really tough. Like ourselves, Clare graduated key players, so they're young, Callie Wanke had handful of saves for us. We found a way to win."

Elizabeth Markham and Camille Aper each added an assist for the Chiefs, who travel to Brethren for another league contest on Friday at 5 p.m. Cheboygan will then take on Ogemaw Heights in its home opener on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cheboygan track teams compete at Gaylord meet

GAYLORD — The Cheboygan track and field teams took part in a three-team meet at Gaylord Tuesday.

For the Cheboygan girls, who finished second with 31 points, Anastasia Schramm took first in the discus (86-1) and Samantha Harke earned first in the 3200 (15:50).

Second places went to Autumn Gingrich in the 400 (1:00.74), Nola Ecker in the 3200 (17:37), Ava Bury in the high jump (4-6) and Schramm in the shot put (29-11). Kinsey Carpenter took fourth in the 100 (14.17) and fifth in the 200 (29.32). Bella Ecker recorded fourth in the long jump (14-1).

Traverse City West took first with 138 points, while Gaylord was third with 21.

Robert LaPointe finished third in the shot put (38-1) and Gauge Ginop took third in the discus (99-4) for the Cheboygan boys, who earned third with seven points.

Picking up fourth places were Keegan Mosher in the 200 (24.33) and Hayden LaPointe in the 3200 (13:24). Sixth places went to Luke Patrick in the 800 (2:23), Evan Benson in the high jump (5-0) and Mosher in the 100 (11.38). Gabe Sabolsky placed seventh in the 400 (1:00.95) and Isaac Yokom-McDonald was eighth in the 1600 (5:44).

TC West (152) and Gaylord (34) finished first and second, respectively.

Lady Comets softball hammers Newberry

MACKINAW CITY — The Mackinaw City softball team combined to score 39 runs in a season-opening doubleheader sweep over Newberry Tuesday.

In a 15-0 victory in the opener, Gabi Bell went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBI, three runs scored and one steal for the Comets, while Julia Sullivan went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBI, three steals and two runs scored. Other Mackinaw City contributors included Madison Smith (three runs, four steals), Jersey Beauchamp (two runs, five steals), Kenzlie Currie (RBI, run, steal), Rian Esper (two runs, steal), Gracie Beauchamp (run, two steals) and Marlie Postula (run).

Postula was the winning pitcher, striking out four in four innings.

Smith finished 4-for-4 with a home run, double, five RBI, four runs scored and a steal to lead the Comets to a 24-3 win in game two.

Adding two hits were Bell (triple, two RBI, three runs, steal) and Sullivan (three runs, four steals). Jersey Beauchamp (double, RBI, two runs, steal), Gracie Beauchamp (four runs, RBI, two steals), Currie (two RBI, two runs, two steals) and Postula (double, four runs) registered a hit apiece. Grace Sroka and Eva Maida each scored a run.

Jersey Beauchamp earned the win on the mound, striking out four in three innings.

Mackinaw City (2-0) hosts Manistique on Friday.

Mack City baseball splits with Indians

MACKINAW CITY — The Mackinaw City baseball team picked up a split against Newberry in a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday.

In an 8-7 victory in game one, the Comets saw Travin Barkley (RBI, two runs) and Nick Vieau each go 2-for-3, while Jalen DeWitt knocked in a run and scored a run.

On the mound, Barkley pitched the first 2 1/3 innings, striking out two, allowing one hit and walking one. Sabastian Pierce tossed 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out three, walking four and allowing two hits.

However, the Comets suffered a 6-2 defeat to the Indians in the nightcap.

Lucas Bergstrom (double, run), Vieau (RBI, run) and Barkley (RBI) led the Comets with a hit apiece.

On the mound, Vieau pitched 1 2/3 innings, striking out three, walking six and allowing one hit. In 1 1/3 innings of relief, Braylon Currie struck out two. Tyler Hingston also pitched an inning, striking out three and walking two.

"Overall I was really happy with the way we played, especially our younger kids," said Mackinaw City coach Elijah May. "It was a great non-conference doubleheader to get us moving in the right direction as a team."

Mackinaw City will host Manistique in a doubleheader on Friday.

Hornets swept by Posen in softball season opener

POSEN — The Pellston softball team suffered a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Posen in its season opener Monday.

Madison Brown took the loss on the mound for the Hornets in a 6-4 loss in game one, striking out 13, allowing four hits and walking one.

Caroline Crenshaw led the Hornets at the plate with three hits, including a double, and a run batted in. Gabby Landon added a single and two RBI.

In a 15-0 loss in the nightcap, Megan Bricker and Crenshaw tallied a hit apiece for the Hornets. Haleigh Bohn and Crenshaw each pitched in the contest.

Pellston hosts Johannesburg-Lewiston in a Ski Valley doubleheader on Thursday.

Cardinal baseball drops games in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH — The Onaway baseball team suffered a pair of losses in its season-opening games Saturday, April 9.

In a 9-6 loss to Dearborn Heights, Luke Lovelace led the Cardinals with three hits, an RBI and a run scored, while Cole Selke had two hits and scored two runs. Tucker Price doubled. Justin Kramer St. Germain, Austin Veal, Jack Morgan, Jadin Mix and Anthony Santiago tallied a hit apiece.

Kramer St. Germain and Selke registered a hit apiece for the Cardinals in an 11-0 loss to Westland Lutheran in their second game.

No pitching stats were available for each contest.

Onaway heads to Inland Lakes for a Ski Valley Conference doubleheader on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Prep Roundup: Wärmländer nets first goal, Chiefs beat Clare