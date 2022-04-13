ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Con Edison tests out electric school buses in White Plains

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03TZzA_0f7WNw7T00

Con Edison is testing out electric school buses to help keep its service reliable.

The utility company announced its findings at the New York International Auto Show following a three-year study.

Five electric school buses took students in White Plains each day as a part of the testing process. The batteries on the buses were charged and discharged at a nearby depot.

Con Edison says the buses all met the companies project goals, and drivers say the availability was like diesel.

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Electric school buses are reaching cost parity with diesel, and a California district will deploy one of the largest e-bus fleets in the state

Lots of news in the segment of electric school buses this week, as Highland Electric Fleets signed an agreement with Thomas Built Buses to provide lower upfront costs to customers and expedite EV adoption; their letter of intent will put the price of an electric bus at cost parity with the traditional diesel option. On the opposite US coast, InCharge Energy and its partners announced a project in Southern California to deploy 42 electric school buses, calling it the largest fleet in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
White Plains, NY
Traffic
City
White Plains, NY
State
New York State
City
Edison, NJ
White Plains, NY
Cars
WIBX 950

The Pros And Cons Of Owning An Electric Car In Central NY

With gas prices at an all time high, maybe you've been thinking "What if I get an electric vehicle?". Here are some pros and cons. As the years go on, the inevitability that the internal combustion engine gets replaced by electric vehicles gets more and more obvious. Between pollution and the rising cost to fill up at the pump, electric vehicles may start to seem more appealing. For us in Central New York, are electric vehicles a solution to a problem? Rather, could they be a trade off for another problem?
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Buses#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
WBUR

MBTA embraces diesel-electric buses on way to full electric future

MBTA overseers on Thursday approved a $157 million purchase of 160 diesel-electric hybrid buses, embracing the vehicles as a step along the way toward full electrification while irking transit advocates who want the agency to move away from any fossil fuel footprint. One month before the T is set to...
TRAFFIC
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy