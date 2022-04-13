Con Edison tests out electric school buses in White Plains
Con Edison is testing out electric school buses to help keep its service reliable.
The utility company announced its findings at the New York International Auto Show following a three-year study.
Five electric school buses took students in White Plains each day as a part of the testing process. The batteries on the buses were charged and discharged at a nearby depot.
Con Edison says the buses all met the companies project goals, and drivers say the availability was like diesel.
