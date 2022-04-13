Man charged with shooting girlfriend to death in Prince George's County, police say
3 days ago
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend to death in Prince George's County Tuesday night. According to tweets from the Prince George's Police Department, the shooing happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Palmer Road in Fort...
The victim of a deadly Friday, March 18 shooting in District Heights has been identified as a 24-year-old Washington DC rapper. Markelle Morrow — also known as "Goonew Rap" and "Big Wizzle" — was gunned down on the 3400 block of Walters Lane around 5:45 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.
A teenager from Prince George's County has been arrested for injuring four people in a shooting that happened near the Washington Nationals' Stadium over the weekend, authorities said. The 15-year-old from Temple Hills was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on Monday, April 11, Metropolitan Police said....
A good Samaritan who wound up fatally shooting a man he tried to save from drowning in a South Carolina lake will not face criminal charges in the bizarre case, authorities said. The unidentified man who fatally shot 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan acted in self-defense, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office...
A man was in the crawl space trying to fix a plumbing issue at his girlfriend’s mobile home in western Pennsylvania when he discovered another problem, according to local reports. “He came out and he’s like, ‘Tracey, you’re not going to believe this,’” Tracey Douds told KDKA. “I’m like...
A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
Prince George's County Police are offering up to $2,500 to anyone with information about a man believed to be behind multiple recent homicides in the county. Malique Harden, 21, of Suitland, is wanted for killing Michael Hawkins, 58, of Washington DC in his apartment in the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road on Feb. 27, police said. Harden reportedly shot and killed Hawkins during a robbery, police said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of March 25. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Richard McClucas, 46, of Stoystown area – wanted for rape of a child Allen […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A cold case involving a 27-year-old Maryland woman who was sexually assaulted and murdered in 1989 has been solved, Prince George’s County Police announced Thursday. Cynthia Rodgers of Forestville was found deceased in a wooded area in the 6000 block of Surrey...
Prince George's County Police are canvassing a local neighborhood and offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information regarding a recent homicide, the department said. Keith Aaron Wade, 19, of Suitland, was found shot to death in the 6300 block of Maxwell Drive around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, March 18, Prince George's police said.
A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal District Heights shooting that happened earlier this week, authorities said. Antione Gray, 32, is being held without bail after being charged in connection with the murder of Arthur Weeks Jr., 43, on Friday, April 1, Prince George's Police said. Officers...
A Maryland man is in the hospital after a suspected road rage incident erupted in gunfire in Anne Arundel county over the weekend, authorities said. The victim, who was shot in front of a one-year-old child, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The child was left unharmed, Maryland State Police said.
CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing attempted murder charges after being arrested on Saturday for shooting his wife, officials said. Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Royal Pittman Rogers, 80, of Magens Court in Cedar Point was arrested after deputies said he shot his wife, Eleanor Rogers, 77. […]
A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
A repeat offender from Baltimore has been arrested for killing another Baltimore man who was said to have an "extraordinary life." Donzo Monk Jr., 26, was charged with the first-degree murder of Bryant Timmons, also 26, on Thursday, April 7, Baltimore Police said. Timmons died three days after being shot...
A man from Waldorf has been arrested in connection with fatally shooting his girlfriend in their Fort Washington apartment building, authorities said. Marc Evans, 50, is being held without bail after being charged with shooting and killing his 45-year-old girfriend, Rema Gibson, of Fort Washington, Prince George's County Police said.
