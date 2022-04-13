ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman fatally shot while sitting in parked car: NYPD

By Sarah Vasile
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead Tuesday night after she sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said they found the woman in a parked vehicle near Sheridan Avenue and McClellan street about 8:42 p.m. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing. Police did not say what led to the shooting or whether or not the woman was the intended target.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

