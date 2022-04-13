Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky Day Lotto' game

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s lottery drawing has increased to an estimated $167 million, with a cash option of $109 million. The winning numbers were: 31, 32, 37, 38 and 48. The Power Ball drawn was 24 with a Power Play of 2X. While no one across the county...
Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $302 million with a cash option of $187 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won back in February when a Connecticut lottery player won $183.5 million. There are now three...
The Powerball jackpot will climb to an estimated $246 million after no one won Monday night's drawing, according to the Powerball website. The cash option on Wednesday night will be $157.1 million. The Powerball winning numbers drawn on Monday, April 4, 2022 were: 2 - 32 - 39 - 46...
A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
(WJW) — Powerball had it’s fair share of drama over the weekend after a security glitch delayed the April 9 drawing until the overnight hours. The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing are: 06-16-31-62-66 Powerball-18. Powerball says retailers may begin paying claims on winning tickets from those April 9 drawings. The new estimated jackpot – $288 […]
March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
A HUGE jackpot of $94million is up for grabs in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, and Wednesday's Powerball lotto didn't have a winner for its own impressive prize. Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has a cash option prize of $59.7million after no one won the big bucks on Tuesday. Meanwhile,...
WASHINGTON, N.C. — A woman who said she hadn’t played the lottery in years is now $100,000 richer after buying a ticket to honor her late brother. “It makes me feel like he’s watching over us,” Teresa Ellis said in a statement after winning. “It feels like this is what he had planned for me. It’s kind of surreal.”
After a lengthy delay, the Powerball drawing for Saturday, April 9 was finally held overnight.
Normally, the drawing occurs at 10:59 p.m., but did not happen 1:35 a.m. Sunday due to "a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," according to the Powerball website.
Here are the winning numbers for the...
A 59-year-old Michigan man used prize money from previous lottery wins to buy two new tickets — and it paid off big time. He bought the Extreme Cash tickets at the Marathon gas station on Telegraph Road in Taylor, then started scratching the tickets as soon as he got in his car.
No one matched all six numbers in Monday's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to $302 million for Wednesday night's drawing. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were: 5-7-24-31-34, Powerball: 4. A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the big prize you'll need to match five numbers (1-69), plus the...
