ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

EIU sets plan for Lincoln College transfers

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lA1Jg_0f7WMeaG00

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — With Lincoln College closing at the end of this academic year, Eastern Illinois University is implementing a new plan to help Lincoln College students transfer to the university should they choose to do so.

Josh Norman, associate vice president for Enrollment management at EUI, said the university is committed to help as many Lincoln College students as it can in finishing their degrees. The plan, created in collaboration between EIU and Lincoln College and approved by the Higher Learning Commission, offers more flexibility and increased student assistance to transfer students while waiving all application fees.

Justin Tierney, a member of EIU’s Enrollment Management team, was designated the primary contact for managing the institutions’ collaboration. Tierney has a deep history with Lincoln College; he graduated from the college in 2007 and worked there between 2010 and 2013.

“I have a special place in my heart for Lincoln College – including its faculty and staff,” Tierney said. “I wish all its students and employees nothing but the best as they navigate this unfortunate circumstance. And of course we’ll do all we can to assist with transitioning interested students to EIU, where and when possible, to complete their degrees.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Community college hosts annual livestock competition

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of FFA and 4-H members from Illinois and Indiana descended upon Taylorville on Tuesday to take part in Lincoln Land Community College’s annual Livestock Judging Contest. The 24th edition of the contest brought more than 750 people to the Christian County Fairgrounds, representing more than 100 high schools and 4-H […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Illinois basketball lands 5 star recruit

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Big news for Illini fans. Illinois basketball will have a new point guard coming soon. Five star recruit Skyy Clark just committed to play at Illinois. The Florida native will be a huge addition to Illinois especially after losing their point guards senior Trent Frazier and with sophomore Andre Curbelo choosing to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 colleges team up to guarantee students transfer credits

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) and Illinois Central College (ICC) signed a new transfer admission guarantee agreement. The agreement guarantees ICC students admissions to UIS and allows them to transfer credits to complete an associate’s degree. This means that students will have two...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Charleston, IL
Lincoln, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Lincoln, IL
Sports
WCIA

Police make second arrest in string of drive-by shootings in North Champaign

Bystanders caught in the crossfire continue to recover CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Courthouse security officers arrested 22-year-old Aaron Young Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting on I-74 in North Champaign in late March. Young was in court for an unrelated case when he was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eiu#Lincoln College#Eui#Enrollment Management#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Arrest warrants issued in murder investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Tuesday that it recently obtained arrests warrants for two people in the investigation of a teenager’s murder. 22-year-old Freiashya Ayres and 21-year-old Travell Washington are wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Kamareon Rice. Rice was shot on March 5 in the parking lot of the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Danville Fire responds to three fires, two firefighters hurt at one

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville firefighters responded to three fires Wednesday morning at various addresses around town. One of those fires resulted in two firefighters being hurt. The fire that resulted in injuries happened in a house at 707 West Seminary Street just before 10 a.m. The house’s occupant left the house to walk his […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for bank robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is asking for the public’s help in solving a bank robbery that happened last week. On April 8, a man entered the U.S. Bank at 800 East Grand Avenue and displayed a gun, demanding money from the teller. He fled south on foot after […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Five-year-old bald eagle nest destroyed

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of bald eagles was left without a nest on Tuesday. Why it fell to the ground is still a mystery, but there wasn’t much left of it after it fell. One bird stayed in the nest as it fell while two others were able to escape. One bird made […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to five years in prison in relation to a shooting that happened in 2021. Kamari Ray-Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. According to the Champaign County State’s […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

EXPLAINER: New front, same challenges for Russian offensive

Russia is readying a massive, new offensive in eastern Ukraine, hoping to reverse its fortunes on the battlefield after a catastrophic start to seven weeks of war. A long convoy of combat vehicles has jammed highways across northeastern Ukraine in preparation for an attack that could begin within days, and the Kremlin has named a general known for overseeing Moscow’s campaign in Syria to lead it.
MILITARY
WCIA

Guilty plea in shooting, vehicular invasion string

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges in connection to a string of violence that happened in Rantoul and Urbana last August. William Laws, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully possessing a gun as a felon and one count of vehicular invasion. He agreed to […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

6-foot tree found on MTD bus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It was just like any other day at CUMTD’s lost and found… Until someone left a tree on the bus. It’s six feet tall, fake, and hasn’t been claimed yet. CUMTD posted a photo on social media hoping to find the owner. They said it’s not even the most unusual item […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves. Homeschooling numbers...
BUFFALO, NY
WCIA

WATCH: Clark signs live on WCIA

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCIA) — Consensus five-star point guard Skyy Clark signed with Illinois basketball LIVE on WCIA Wednesday morning on National Signing Day. Watch the full ceremony and interview.
BASKETBALL
WCIA

Chicken tenders and cocktails with Hy-Vee

We’re checking out the options of chicken tenders at Hy-Vee. Plus, they have a great breakfast cocktail menu at their Market Grille. Chef’s Creations Take-and-warm dinners prepared by our chefs available daily. Market Grille 217-726-1011. We offer a full wait staff for all your breakfast, lunch & dinner...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy