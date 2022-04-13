EIU sets plan for Lincoln College transfers

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — With Lincoln College closing at the end of this academic year, Eastern Illinois University is implementing a new plan to help Lincoln College students transfer to the university should they choose to do so.

Josh Norman, associate vice president for Enrollment management at EUI, said the university is committed to help as many Lincoln College students as it can in finishing their degrees. The plan, created in collaboration between EIU and Lincoln College and approved by the Higher Learning Commission, offers more flexibility and increased student assistance to transfer students while waiving all application fees.

Justin Tierney, a member of EIU’s Enrollment Management team, was designated the primary contact for managing the institutions’ collaboration. Tierney has a deep history with Lincoln College; he graduated from the college in 2007 and worked there between 2010 and 2013.

“I have a special place in my heart for Lincoln College – including its faculty and staff,” Tierney said. “I wish all its students and employees nothing but the best as they navigate this unfortunate circumstance. And of course we’ll do all we can to assist with transitioning interested students to EIU, where and when possible, to complete their degrees.”

