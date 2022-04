Player development is rarely linear and there are a multitude of paths a prospect can take from the Draft to the Majors. MacKenzie Gore, the third overall pick from the 2017 Draft, appeared to be on the fast track to San Diego back in 2017, but ran into some speed bumps along the way. His path may not have been the smoothest or gone the way many expected, but the end result was the same.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO