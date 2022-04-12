Roundup: Sheridan, Morgan softball earn 1-0 wins

THORNVILLE — Avery Mueller knocked in the game-winning run in the third inning, and winning pitcher Cora Hall made it stand to give host Sheridan a 1-0 win over Maysville in a Muskingum Valley League Big School Division tilt on Tuesday.

Hall tossed a three-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk, while Payge Nihiser singled and stole second in the third before Mueller drove her home with a two-out single.

Mueller had two of Sheridan's three hits, as the Generals, who only had one error, moved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the MVL.

Gracie Meredith, Emma McPeek and Shyann Havens each singled, and Mallori Bradley tossed a three-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks in suffering the loss for the Panthers (4-3, 3-2), which had two errors.

Morgan 1, Crooksville 0: Winning pitcher Malayni Clemens struck out 16 and drove in the game's only run as the visiting Raiders earned a crucial MVL Small School Division win.

Clemens held the potent Ceramic offense hitless after the second inning in a two-hitter. Her counterpart, lefty McKenna Headley, yielded five hits and blanked the Raiders in the final six innings.

"It was outstanding pitching from both pitchers," Crooksville coach Casey Vallee said. "Clemens was just a little bit better."

The game's only run came when Autumn Garber walked, took second on Blair Clawson's bunt single and scored when Clemens singled with one out.

Headley had a single in the first and Jaelynn Nelson a double in the second, but Clemens stranded both.

Meadowbrook 4, West Muskingum 3: The Colts edged the Tornadoes in a MVL Small School Division game.

Senior Kenzi Combs collected the pitching win, working seven innings and allowing three runs on 10 hits with a pair of strikeouts. Meadowbrook finished with only three hits, as Maddie May led the way with picking up a pair of singles.

No leaders were available for the Tornadoes.

Johnstown Northridge 8, Zanesville 6: The Lady Devils' comeback fell short in a game it trailed 8-1 after four innings in an LCL crossover in suburban Alexandria.

Jersey Draughn's two-out, two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning cut the Vikings' lead to 8-6, but she was stranded at third after Mikenna Johnson grounded out.

Cadence Puckett and Shelby Gregorich led off the top of the seventh with singles representing the tying runs, but they were stranded after a flyout and two strikeouts ended the game.

Jourdyn Driggs, Draughn and Addy Antonetz had RBI singles and Gregorich an RBI double in the Lady Devils' four-run fifth. Zanesville had six of its 12 hits in the frame.

Driggs and Bralyn Hargraves combined for three scoreless innings of relief. Puckett allowed five earned runs in three innings to suffer the loss.

Kenzie Hannahs had two singles and two RBIs, Halleigh Carter doubled and singled and Addison Moore singled and walked three times for Northridge, which had 13 hits — 12 singles.

Baseball

Morgan 5, Crooksville 2: Owen McCoy had a pair of singles and knocked in two runs to lead the visiting Raiders past the Ceramics in a Small School Division contest.

The Ceramics scored in the bottom of the first, but a four-run third put the Raiders up 4-1. Crooksville added another run in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn't overcome four errors.

Kole Searl added a double and a RBI, Wade Pauley doubled and scored, and Levi Brown struck out 11 and gave up five hits in a complete game victory for Morgan.

Trinton Cottrell had two hits and two RBIs, Noah Dickerson and Austin Love swatted doubles and Dickerson was charged with four runs, one earned, and two hits in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Sheridan 10, Maysville 0: Sam Taylor tossed a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks in a shutout for the Generals, who moved to 5-2 with a fourth straight win.

Blaine Hannan led the Sheridan offense with three hits, while Josh Eden added a single and three RBIs. Blake Turnes singled and two RBIs and Corey Amspaugh, Caden Sheridan and AJ Winders all had doubles in the win.

Newark Catholic 13, Zanesville 1: The host Green Wave scored 10 runs in the first inning of an LCL mercy.

NC totaled all 13 of their hits in the first three innings, including a triple and double from Sam Muetzel and three other extra-base hits. Chance Brooks doubled and singled.

Three Green Wave pitchers held Zanesville to just three hits — Trey Whiteman had a double and single and drove in the team's only run. Mikey Johnson added a single.

Preston Moorehead suffered the loss. Brier Harmon tossed 2 2/3 innings of two-run relief.

Track and Field

John Glenn girls dominate MVL tri-meet: The Muskie girls won all but five events in a league triangular with Tri-Valley and West Muskingum.

Marina Nicolozakes won the 100 (13.3), Jessica Church took the 200 (27.8) and 400 (1:04.4), Becca Spohn was first in the 1,600 (5:58), Kara Fields placed first in the 100 hurdles (15.6), the 4x200 of Abigail Derry, Ava Hoffman, Emma Dolan and Church posted a winning time of 1:54.0, Dolan, Fields, Nicolozakes and Angela Kumler won the 4x400 (4:34.8), Spohn, Laurie Baughman, Kylynn Barr and Grace Lawrence were first in the 4x800 (11:04), Rayna Taylor was first in the high jump (5-1), Brayden Snider cleared 11-6 for first in the pole vault, and Chelsea Sotherden took first in the shot (33-1) and discus (102-1) for the Muskies.

Taylor Crozier won the 3,200 (12:49), Bailey Woods was first in the 300 hurdles (53.8), the 4x100 of Sophie Sands, Kiana Reynolds, Molly Spiker and Kate Martin had a winning time of 54.1 and Spiker took first in the long jump (15-1 1/12) for the Scotties, while Josey Johnson came in first in the 800 (2:42.1) to lead the Tornadoes.

The Tri-Valley boys claimed the most events, as Dalton Crozier was first in the 1,600 (5:06.8) and 3,200 (11:11), Jayden Wallace, Drake Durst, Caden France and Slate Lentz won the 4x100 (45.6), Wallace, Thomas Williams, France and Lentz were first in the 4x200 (1:35.7), Chase Cameron, Casen Wilson, Luke Wilkinson and Thomas Williams placed first in the 4x400 (3:49.9) and Beau Priest won the shot (46-4) and discus (126-0).

Elijah Kuklica placed first in the 200 (23.0), Cameron House was first in the 400 (54.4), Caiden Lake captured the 800 (2:13.6), Cash Smith took first in the 110 hurdles (17.0), Ian Davis, Braylon Buchanan, Carson Clouse and Lake won the 4x800 (9:14) and Chris Russell won the pole vault (12-10) for the Muskies, while Rashid Sesay in the 100 (11.1) and long jump (19-6) and Ty Shawger in the 300 hurdles (46.2) and high jump (5-10) were winners for West M.

Sheridan girls, River View boys win MVL tri-meet: The General girls won with 109.66 with River View second (49) and Crooksville (16.33), while the Black Bears totaled 69 points against Sheridan's 59 and Crooksville's 47 in a home triangular.

Adrienne Spicer in the 100 (13.23), Beckett Strong in the 200 (28.53), Katelyn Heath in the 400 (1:03.43) and long jump (16-8), Nora Covey in the 800 (2:44.25), Jenna Stewart in the 1,600 (5:55) and 3,200 (13:22), Claire Shriner in the 100 hurdles (17.52) and 300 hurdles (48.21), the 4x100 of Julie Nichols, Spicer, Addi Shaeffer and Kira Howe (53.49), the 4x200 of Kenna Kellermeyer, Kenzi Perkins, Strong and Shaeffer (1:52.11), the 4x800 of Faith and Nora Covey, Olivia Shonk and Grace Householder (11:07), and Rilea Waite in the shot (32-1) were winners for the Generals.

Cortney Bookless, Krysten Smalley, Tru Berry and Caily Shriver won the 4x400 in 4:32.52, Kirsten Courtright was first in the pole vault (7-6), Audrey Border placed first in the discus (71-8) for the Lady Bears, while Crooksville's Jada May won the high jump (4-8).

Hunter Miller placed first in the 3,200 (11:49), Dominic Durben claimed the 110 hurdles (16.36), Koda Klein, Laired Williamson, Sam Adams and Durben captured the 4x200 (1:38.22), Williamson, Javin Robinson, Cael Summers and Adams were first in the 4x400 (3:40.2), Summers, Miller, Robinson and Adams ran a winning time of 9:01.65 in the 4x800, Aiden Berger won the shot (38-10 1/4) and Ashton Winner took the discus (110-6) for River View.

Sheridan's Reed Coconis in the 200 (25.02), Simon Conrad in the 800 (2:12.55), Raine Rodich in the 1,600 (4:54.96), the 4x100 of Spencer Showalter, Thomas Helsel, Isaac Jarrett and Kyle Peters (47.32) and Michael Tolliver in the pole vault (9-6) earned wins, while Crooksville's Gage Frash in the 100 (12.07) and 400 (57.07), Blaze Hunter in the 300 hurdles (45.71), Landon Addington in the high jump (5-8) and Nathan Ferguson in the long jump (17-4) were also winners.

Boys Tennis

Zanesville 5, Coshocton 0: The Blue Devils moved to 4-1 by winning all five matches in straight sets.

No. 1 singles Lucas Watson topped Alex Laaper, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 singles Jeremiah Penrose downed Zhen Wang, 6-0, 6-1; and No. 3 singles, Tyson Omen defeated Andrew Gibson, 6-0, 6-1.

The first doubles of Evan Dinan and Samuel Lightle won 6-0, 6-0 over Cady Jackson, and Laura Tajon and second doubles of Joshua Lightle and Sky Cooke defeated Eva Miller Stanton and Syler Dostrioh, 6-0, 6-1.

In a jayvee match, Max Mercer and Evan Dinan won a 8 game pro set by the score of 8-1 over Laura Frau and Nela Wiredu.

The Blue Devils host Newark on Thursday and will participate in the Ohio Coaches Central District team tournament against Olentangy Liberty at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Roundup: Sheridan, Morgan softball earn 1-0 wins