Eagles play long ball in 9-3 win over Lancers

STEWART — A ray of sunlight broke through the clouds near the end of Eastern’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division baseball game at Federal Hocking on Tuesday.

After a series of rainouts for both the Eagles and the Lancers, it was a friendly reminder that better weather days are ahead.

Eastern took advantage of the break from the rain, earning a 9-3 victory at Federal Hocking High School.

“It’s beautiful out here right now,” Eastern coach Chris Stewart said. “When you get a chance to play, play with energy, and they did that tonight, I’m really proud of our guys.”

Eastern got solid pitching from Brady Yonker and Brayden Smith, as well as a pair of two-run home runs from Yonker and Landon Randolph.

Perhaps most significant for the Eagles (5-3, 3-1 TVC-Hocking) was Smith’s return to the mound. He hadn’t pitched since hurting his arm against Trimble on April 1.

Stewart said that Smith felt a pop on that mound that day, and they feared his season was over.

However, he’s worked his way back into the lineup. Stewart said he was looking for a nice spot to ease him back to the mound.

Instead, Smith was needed to cut short a Federal Hocking rally.

Federal Hocking (1-5, 1-2 TVC-Hocking) trailed 6-3, but loaded the bases against Yonker with two outs in the sixth after Drew Airhart singled, Cody Mettler walked and Adrian Torres singled.

Stewart called on Smith to get Eastern out of the jam.

Smith came through, getting Brady Bond to strikeout swinging on a 1-2 pitch to get Eastern out of the inning.

“We told him on the way here, we’d like to get you an inning tonight,” Stewart said. “Slowly work you in with bullpens this week. I did not want to put him in the middle of an inning, but that was huge for him.

“We need him. He’s our ace.”

Smith went on to pitch a perfect seventh, needing just 17 pitches to retire all four batters he faced.

“Hats off to their pitching,” Federal Hocking coach James Conrath said. “Yonker threw well. He threw strikes, kept us off balanced. And Smith, we saw him twice last year, so we know what he’s about.”

Conrath lamented the missed opportunity in the sixth inning. The Lancers have been searching for the timely hit so far this season, losing three one-run games.

“We just didn’t come through when we should have,” Conrath said. “We had plenty of opportunities. We just didn’t get the big hits. It’s actually been the story of our season so far.”

Smith’s save allowed Yonker to come away with the pitching victory after 5 2-3 innings of work. He struck out five, walking three and giving up six hits.

Yonker earned a win earlier this season against Gallia Academy, and is emerging as a key arm for the Eagles.

“Yonker has been really good for us this year,” Stewart said. “We’ve had a little bit of rest, so he got a chance to come out here and get a start tonight.”

Yonker also helped himself in a big way at the plate, launching an opposite-field, two-run home run to right to give Eastern a 5-1 lead in the third inning.

The Eagles’ offensive day started in the second with Rudolph’s two-run blast out to left field.

Rudolph batted eighth in the lineup on Tuesday, but showed plenty of pop with that big hit.

“That’s one thing we talk about is find the barrel,” Stewart said. “That was the first one (on Tuesday) that came off the bat well. As soon as that starts, it gets contagious.”

The Lancers got to within 2-1 in the bottom of the third thanks to Torres’ RBI single to center field, scoring Airhart.

The Eagles were ahead 5-1 after the top of the third, but Federal Hocking scored twice in the third to get closer.

The Lancers loaded the bases with none out, but Yonker was able to limit the damage.

Ethan McCune and Glen Wilkes each had RBI groundouts to allow Federal Hocking to trail 5-3.

The Eagles pulled away from there. Sean Stobaugh’s RBI single past third base put the lead at 6-3 in the top of the fourth.

After Smith worked out of the sixth-inning jam, Eastern added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Jace Bullington and Trey Hill each had RBIs and it was 9-3 after Yonker scored on a wild pitch.

Airhart started on the mound for Federal Hocking, pitching 3 2-3 innings. He allowed six runs, with five being earned, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Iden Miller pitched three innings, allowing three runs on two hits. Mason Jackson threw one pitch to record the final out.

Conrath had to be mindful of pitch counts. Airhart threw 75 and Miller 50, keeping them both available for games later in the week.

“These kids are young,” Conrath said. “Our pitching is kind of thin this year, so we’re kind of working around that, trying to maneuver and make ourselves better players.”

Federal Hocking is at Nelsonville-York on Thursday, and home against Waterford on Friday.

“We’re just trying to be a better team,” Conrath said. “Right now, we’re getting better. We just haven’t found that edge to get over the hump.”

Eastern 9, Federal Hocking 3

Eastern;023 100 0 — 9 7 1

Federal Hocking;012 000 0 — 3 6 1

Brady Yonker, Brayden Smith (6) and Jace Bullington

Drew Airhart, Iden Miller (4), Mason Jackson (7) and Glen Wilkes, Drew Airhart (4)

WP — Yonker; LP — Airhart; SV — Smith

HR — Landon Rudolph (Eastern), second inning, one on; Brady Yonker (Eastern), third inning, one on