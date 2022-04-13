ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SD: HOUSE VOTES TO IMPEACH AG RAVNSBORG

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9VWe_0f7WM2K100

South Dakota House votes to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
iheart.com

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Ravnsborg
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

DeSantis congressional map tears up Black rep's district

A Black congressman's district would be dismantled under a map Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis submitted to state lawmakers Wednesday ahead of a special session that was called after the governor vetoed maps sent to him by the GOP-dominated Legislature.The Legislature has conceded control of the process to DeSantis, whose proposals would likely increase Republican seats in Florida while making it more difficult for Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson to maintain his north Florida seat.Lawson's current district stretches from Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee. Before he submitted his map, DeSantis said he wasn't going to allow a 200-mile-long (320-kilometer-long) district...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#House#Ag
KTVZ

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee investigating whether the state’s attorney general should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash is set to finish its work this week. House lawmakers are wrapping up a monthslong investigation that has splintered the state’s Republicans over the fate of Jason Ravnsborg. The House Select Committee on Investigation plans late Monday to issue a final report, which will include parts of the crash investigation that have not been redacted by the committee. Lawmakers will also discuss recommending Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The committee’s report will set the tone for House lawmakers as they prepare to vote on his impeachment in April.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s May primary likely to be delayed after Supreme Court tosses third GOP legislative redistricting plan: Capitol Letter

0 for 3: The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday night rejected Republicans’ proposed legislative redistricting maps for a third time as unconstitutional, a move that state legislative leaders have said likely will result in the May primary being delayed. As Andrew J. Tobias reports, Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, along with the court’s three Democratic justices, held that even though the plan would have favored Republicans to win 54% of the overall seats in the state legislature (the same percentage as GOP statewide candidates won, on average, during the last 10 years), they found that “a disproportionate number of toss-up districts are labeled Democratic-leaning.”
OHIO STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy