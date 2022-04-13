SD: HOUSE VOTES TO IMPEACH AG RAVNSBORG

Related
Fourth House Republican who voted to impeach Trump announces retirement
Ex-president issues mocking statement after Congressman Fred Upton of Michigan says he will not stand in midterms
GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
Top Democrat Jim Clyburn says Hillary Clinton would have been president if Obama had nominated a black woman to the Supreme Court
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said he believed that Hillary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had former President Barack Obama nominated a black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Speaking to the Hill newspaper, the No. 3 House Democrat pointed to Obama's choice of now Attorney General...
Kamala Harris privately vented about Biden's refusal to publicly support a change to the Senate rules to pass voting-rights protections, book says
An unnamed senator reportedly told the authors of an upcoming book that Harris' frustrations with her portfolio were "up in the stratosphere."
Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
Mitch McConnell says calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from January 6-related cases are an 'inappropriate pressure campaign'
"Washington Democrats are now trying to bully this exemplary judge of 30-plus years out of entire legal subjects, or off the court entirely," he said.
PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!
In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
Trump is sitting on a fortune. Republicans want it for the midterms.
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is sitting on more than $110 million in campaign cash at a time when his party is trying to win control of Congress — and it's starting to irk some in the GOP. They are watching him rake in money from persistent...
95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House
A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit to block unaffiliated voters from Republican primary
COLORADO, USA — A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed a request for a preliminary injunction seeking to block unaffiliated voters from participating in the June 28 state primary. Judge John Kane on Friday evening granted the state's motion to dismiss the injunction request and dismissed the five claims...
GOP Votes Against Naming Courthouse For Black Judge
GOP legislators overwhelmingly voted against the federal courthouse in Tallahassee after Judge Joseph Hatchett, the first Black judge since reconstruction to win a contested statewide race in Florida, defending his seat on the Florida Supreme Court.
DeSantis congressional map tears up Black rep's district
A Black congressman's district would be dismantled under a map Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis submitted to state lawmakers Wednesday ahead of a special session that was called after the governor vetoed maps sent to him by the GOP-dominated Legislature.The Legislature has conceded control of the process to DeSantis, whose proposals would likely increase Republican seats in Florida while making it more difficult for Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson to maintain his north Florida seat.Lawson's current district stretches from Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee. Before he submitted his map, DeSantis said he wasn't going to allow a 200-mile-long (320-kilometer-long) district...
KTVZ
EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee investigating whether the state’s attorney general should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash is set to finish its work this week. House lawmakers are wrapping up a monthslong investigation that has splintered the state’s Republicans over the fate of Jason Ravnsborg. The House Select Committee on Investigation plans late Monday to issue a final report, which will include parts of the crash investigation that have not been redacted by the committee. Lawmakers will also discuss recommending Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The committee’s report will set the tone for House lawmakers as they prepare to vote on his impeachment in April.
Alleged Capitol Rioters Turn On Trump to Save Themselves
"It's really the only viable defense here," one legal expert told Newsweek as some riot defendants begin to blame Trump for the riot.
Wisconsin Supreme Court justices question ballot drop boxes
Skeptical Wisconsin Supreme Court justices are questioning whether state law allows for voters to give their absentee ballot to someone else to return or whether drop boxes can be placed outside municipal clerk offices
Donald Trump's Losing Power in Capitol Riot Investigation
Stephen Miller is the latest close ally of the former president to testify before the House select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Responds After Colleagues' Accounts That Her Memory Is Deteriorating
Colleagues of Dianne Feinstein are speaking out — some on the record and others anonymously — about the California Democrat's future in the Senate at the same time that she is responding to their concerns about her fitness for office. In a recent policy meeting, a fellow lawmaker...
WTOL-TV
House GOP leader on Ohio Supreme Court impeachment: ‘All options are on the table’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A ranking House Republican left open the possibility of impeaching the chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, which this week rejected Republicans’ third proposed legislative redistricting map. During a private GOP caucus phone call Thursday, House Majority Leader Bill Seitz and Rep. Jon Cross...
Judge bars former Rep. Abby Finkenauer from Democratic Senate primary ballot in Iowa
Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer, the biggest-name Democrat running for the Senate in Iowa, should not be allowed on the primary ballot because of problems with three signatures on her nominating petition, a state judge ruled. Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie issued the ruling Sunday night after two Republicans argued...
Ohio’s May primary likely to be delayed after Supreme Court tosses third GOP legislative redistricting plan: Capitol Letter
0 for 3: The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday night rejected Republicans’ proposed legislative redistricting maps for a third time as unconstitutional, a move that state legislative leaders have said likely will result in the May primary being delayed. As Andrew J. Tobias reports, Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, along with the court’s three Democratic justices, held that even though the plan would have favored Republicans to win 54% of the overall seats in the state legislature (the same percentage as GOP statewide candidates won, on average, during the last 10 years), they found that “a disproportionate number of toss-up districts are labeled Democratic-leaning.”
