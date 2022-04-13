ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burt County, NE

Wind Advisory issued for Burt, Butler, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 02:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne Extreme Fire Danger Conditions Expected Today .The combination of very warm temperatures, low relative humidity, dry fuels, and strong southerly winds will result in critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and early evening RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF WESTERN IOWA A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for wind and low relative humidity, from Noon to 9 PM CDT today. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona county. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge and Butler counties. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts to over 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cuming, Johnson, Madison, Pawnee, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cuming; Johnson; Madison; Pawnee; Stanton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph expected. At least a few hours of winds this strong are forecast during the day. * WHERE...Antelope, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Johnson and Pawnee Counties. * WHEN...7 am to 7 pm CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Additionally, strong winds in areas of snowfall could result in significantly reduced visibilities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...if snow is occurring, visibility may be greatly reduced.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast wind gusts 40 to 55 MPH expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This appears to be strong and gusty non thunderstorm winds behind the main precipitation shield. Winds will likely become strongest when the rain ends.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...From late tonight to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 19.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 20.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin, Butler, Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin; Butler; Mobile FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Butler, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Baldwin, Clarke and Mobile. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 916 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Saraland, Monroeville, Satsuma, Creola, Frisco City, Grove Hill, Stockton, McCullough, Peterman, Axis, Uriah, Whatley, Excel, Beatrice, Vredenburgh, Repton, Pine Apple, Poarch Creek Reservation, I65 And AL 225 and I65 And AL 158. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clarke, Clay, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clarke; Clay; Covington; Forrest; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lowndes; Marion; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Smith; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...In advance of thunderstorms today, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 08:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Douglas; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Douglas, Ozark and Wright. * WHEN...Until 930 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - This includes the following low water crossings Wolf Creek at Highway AB, Cowskin Creek at Highway Y, Hunter Creek at Highway FF, Bryant Creek at Highway U, Bryant Creek at Highway 95, North Fork River at County Road 278, Bryant Creek at County Road 223, Little North Fork River at County Road 916, Beaver Creek at County Road 524 and Pond Fork at County Road 883. - Some locations that will experience minor flooding include Mountain Grove, Ava, Mansfield, Norwood, Wasola, Brushyknob, Squires and Gentryville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Stevens, Pope, Yellow Medicine, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle and Swift Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers are expected to develop today. The strong winds during times of these snow showers may combine to produce brief periods of significantly reduced visibility.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alexander; Franklin; Hamilton; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Wayne; Williamson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast wind gusts 40 to 55 MPH expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This appears to be strong and gusty non thunderstorm winds behind the main precipitation shield. Winds will likely become strongest when the rain ends.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Butler; Jefferson AN AREA OF HEAVIER SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN INDIANA...SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY...SOUTHERN JEFFERSON...NORTH CENTRAL WESTMORELAND AND ARMSTRONG COUNTIES At 902 AM EDT, an area of heavier snow showers was located 11 miles north of Indiana, moving east at 25 mph. Locations impacted include Indiana, Punxsutawney, Vandergrift, Kittanning, Apollo, Harrison Township, Ford City, Reynoldsville, Leechburg, Freeport, West Kittanning, and Clymer. Visibilities will drop to less than one mile and quickly see a half to one inch of accumulation in this area of heavier snow showers. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Peoria; Sangamon; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, especially within scattered showers. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds in conjunction with rain or snow showers could result in sharp, periodic reductions in visibility.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Chase, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Cowley; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Marion; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph at times. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through noon today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Strong crosswinds on Highway 395 will make driving hazardous, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dane, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dane; Dodge DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility around a quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...Dodge and Dane Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DANE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. During the past hour, both Rochester International and Oewein airports gusted to 51 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Imperial County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

