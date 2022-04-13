ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, IA

Wind Advisory issued for Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 02:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Harrison; Monona FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF WESTERN IOWA * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison counties. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Saline, Jefferson and Gage counties. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. The highest gusts will be on the north and northwest facing slopes of the Tug Hill and in the Black River valley. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chaves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 10:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chaves County Plains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur during mid-to-late afternoon.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 03:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West to Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 58, Highway 178, U.S. Highway 395, and Highway 14.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Spink WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Brown and Spink Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...South winds 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 1 to 2 feet. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet County. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Castro, Parmer, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Castro; Parmer; Swisher WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Castro, Parmer and Swisher Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities locally less than a mile.
CASTRO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Hermosa Foot Hills, the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Rapid City area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties, particularly within a few miles of the Lake Erie shore. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West northwest winds near 20 mph with gusts between 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

