ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 funeral services scheduled for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fw5td_0f7WLDuY00

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place this weekend.

The first memorial will be held Saturday at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins appeared to be in South Florida this week with several teammates, including fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental quarterback, but he didn’t appear in a game last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issues statement on husband’s death

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issued a statement on Thursday addressing her husband’s death and thanking fans for their support. In a statement that was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya Haskins began by thanking “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.” She also shared service information for Dwayne. You can read the full statement below:
NFL
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Top Priorities in 2022 NFL Draft

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has some major holes to fill on the current roster. True to the Ravens' core philosophy, they are going to try and meet most of these challenges in the upcoming NFL draft. Baltimore's biggest areas of need are:. Cornerback. Defensive line,. Edge rusher. Offensive line. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Washington, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mississippi's Matt Corral becomes latest QB prospect to visit with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to do their due diligence in visiting with the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft, which will begin in two weeks. Mississippi’s Matt Corral is the latest quarterback to visit the team at its facility on the South Side. Nevada’s Carson Strong visited Wednesday, and the Steelers previously hosted early-round hopefuls Kenny Pickett of Pitt, Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati and Sam Howell of North Carolina.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

2022 NFL Draft: Todd McShay reveals which quarterback he sees going in top 10

The 2022 NFL Draft is just a fortnight away. Several teams are currently weighing options for the future of their organization at quarterback, including the Carolina Panthers. ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay recently discussed which of the potential first-round quarterbacks the Panthers are more likely to go after on night one between Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Ap#Christ Church#Bullis School
Yardbarker

NFL Mock Draft: Vikings Trade Down With Steelers For 2023 First-Round Pick

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, the idea of the Vikings trading back in the first round continues to be one that makes a lot of sense. If players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Sauce Gardner, Kyle Hamilton, and Derek Stingley Jr. are off the board, it might behoove GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to move down and take a player with similar potential to one he could grab with the 12th pick.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rumors: Steelers Preparing for Draft-Day Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in position to make a splash during the 2022 NFL Draft. Rumors from across social media says the Steelers and the New Orleans Saints are the two teams prepping for a draft-day move. Now, you take all rumors with a side of caution. This isn't Adam...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy