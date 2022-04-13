ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Fiala, Hartman each score twice, Wild tops Oilers 5-1

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPHL2_0f7WLAGN00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman each scored twice, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams.

Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Minnesota, which improved to 11-1-2 in its last 14 games. The Wild have scored at least three goals in all but one of those contests.

Tied with St. Louis for second place in the Central Division with a game in hand, Minnesota is 9-0-1 in its past 10 home games.

Cam Talbot made 27 saves to improve to 9-0-2 in his last 11 games. He is 14-4-2 in his last 20 starts overall.

Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play for Edmonton, his career-high 51st goal of the year and 21st with the man advantage, setting a franchise high. Wayne Gretzky (1983-84) and Ryan Smyth (1996-97) had the previous record.

Edmonton, 6-0-1 in its previous seven games, got 18 saves from Mikko Koskinen. Connor McDavid was held without a point for the second straight game, the fourth time that has happened this season.

The Oilers surrendered just five goals over their previous four games.

Fiala forced a turnover early in the second period, and a couple passes later, converted a feed from Matt Boldy for a 2-0 lead. Midway through the frame, an aggressive forecheck led to another Edmonton turnover and Fiala took advantage by beating Koskinen top shelf from near the goal line.

Fiala has a career-high 26 goals this year. His previous best was 23.

A trio of Edmonton miscues resulted in a pass from Kirill Kaprizov to Hartman in front, and he lofted a shot over Koskinen less than 4 minutes later. Hartman scored his 29th of the year earlier in the third.

Kaprizov assisted on both Hartman goals to push his season total to 91 points — 42 goals and 49 assists.

Evander Kane cross-checked Kaprizov midway through the third period, resulting in a scrap with Hartman. Both earned roughing minors and 10-minute misconducts.

Gaudreau scored early for a 1-0 lead. Minnesota is 27-1-1 when leading after the first period.

WORTH NOTING

Minnesota is 26-6-1 in the last 33 games against Edmonton at Xcel Energy Center dating to Feb. 25, 2007. ... Wild LW Jordan Greenway left in the first period with an upper-body injury. ... Edmonton killed off all three Wild power-play chances and is 17 of 18 on penalty kills the past seven games.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Nashville on Thursday.

Wild: At Dallas on Thursday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fantasypros.com

Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
FOX Sports

Predators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists. The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Ryan Smyth
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Jordan Greenway
Person
Mikko Koskinen
fantasypros.com

Ryan Hartman has a fine fantasy evening

Ryan Hartman was on his game on Tuesday night helping the Minnesota Wild defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1. He netted a pair of goals, a plus-2 rating, 12 PIMs, two shots and one block. Fantasy Impact:. Hartman's first goal came after a solid Kirill Kaprizov effort along the boards where...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Minnesota Wild#The Edmonton Oilers 5 1#The Central Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy