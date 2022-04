East Forsyth couldn't seem to catch a break early in Wednesday's match. Dashawn Chacon scored the first playoff goal in program history two minutes after the opening whistle, outracing Sandy Creek's back line and punching a shot off the near post and into the net for the score. But it took the Patriots just 65 seconds to answer, as Prince Ticha curved a spectacular ball past a diving Riley Ludlow and into goal to erase the advantage. Soon after, Chacon went down with an injury and was unable to return.

FORSYTH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO