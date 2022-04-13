GVSU hosting events to support, educate community in light of Patrick Lyoya shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Right now, outside the Boulder Police Department, sits a memorial patrol car with carefully placed flowers and notes on top. It’s there as a reminder to the community of the brave sacrifice by Officer Eric Talley, who gave his life in the March 2021 mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers. Tuesday marks one year since that horrific day. (credit: CBS) “It leaves a void that can’t be filled, but to come together as a community helps us process all the feelings,” said Dionne Waugh, Boulder Police spokeswoman. Talley was among 10 victims in the shooting, killed when a...

