Family of hit-and-run victim pleas for driver to turn themselves in

Friends of a Chicago woman killed in a hit-and-run crash last year are asking authorities to take action in the seemingly stalled case where police had plenty of leads. Last August, beloved attorney Linda Mensch, 70, was killed when she was hit by a driver in a van as she and a friend stepped into the crosswalk as they left the Garfield Park Conservatory in the 300 block of North Central Park Avenue.
OKATIE, S.C. — Above file video: Initial coverage of the hit and run. Officials have identified the pedestrian killed in a Beaufort County hit and run. But the search for the driver continues. The Beaufort County Coroner's Office says Andrew Lemaster, 40, was fatally struck on U.S. 278 by...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in the Flag Patch community can rest a little easier knowing a string of drive-by shootings may finally draw to a close. Flag Patch, which lies between Longs and Loris, has been plagued by drive-by shootings for about a year. Horry County police announced this week that six men were arrested in connection to the shootings.
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Although her killer is headed to prison for life, Anitra Gunn's family says a part of them is still missing. On Tuesday, a Peach County jury found Demarcus Little guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault. Minutes later, he was sentenced to life in prison...
WINDER, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a 19-year-old whose body was found beside a car in Winder. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Winder police said they received a call just after 5 p.m. on Monday after...
Anitra Gunn was a graduate of Fulton’s Westlake High School. DeMarcus Little told the courtroom he was no monster. But it took a jury only two hours to find him guilty of murder Tuesday in the death of his girlfriend, Anitra Gunn. “I’m not the person that you’re making...
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) - John Colby Waldon’s wife said her husband was such a selfless man. She is still in shock over his death, but not because he died helping a driver who crashed. “I don’t think it was ever a thought of his do I have time...
The body of a 40-year-old father wrapped up and inside a toolbox was found along a rural road in Georgia, police said. The discovery prompted an investigation and the Polk County Police Department called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance. The body was found by Public Works Department employees...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta nurse has been sentenced to prison after she was caught on camera ignoring a dying man’s calls for help. Loyce Agyeman was indicted on charges of elder neglect that resulted in the death of a patient at a DeKalb County nursing home in 2014. Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, of Snellville, pled guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect to an elder person and concealing the death of another on Tuesday.
A man reportedly called the police six minutes before the accident that killed Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. According to police records, Chris Stanley called the police when he was walking on Highway 595. Stanley said “I was in the left lane when I noticed an individual starting to make their...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old boy in Decatur is in critical condition after being shot in the head outside of a skating rink over the weekend, according to the child's family. DeKalb County Police were called to Golden Glide Skating Rink on Wesley Chapel Road late Saturday night...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama mechanic was crushed to death at a Georgia car dealership when a truck he was working on suddenly accelerated and pinned him to a wall, according to WTVM. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The deadly accident happened at...
Family members have identified the victims as Allan Fletcher, 16, and Samuel Ward, 11. ‘This road has been dangerous for years’: Huntsville family mourning brothers killed in crash. A third occupant of the vehicle, a 12-year-old male, was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta rapper is dead and his brother is being charged with his murder, according to DeKalb County police. Police officials say that Arthur Eversole, better known as Archie Eversole, was shot on March 25 on Golf Vista Circle. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries on April 3.
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a hookah lounge in downtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 250 block of Trinity Ave. around 6 a.m. Officers found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound in the middle of the street outside a building that houses a hookah lounge and a nightclub.
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman is dead following a fatal car crash in Gainesville Tuesday afternoon. No charges are expected to be filed, Gainesville Police said. Maria Hernandez exited a business driveway onto Thompson Bridge Road southbound near Oak Tree Drive when her vehicle impacted a Mack dump truck heading northbound. The 75-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene, police said.
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman is heading to prison for her mother’s murder. The Newton County District Attorney’s office said Carly Suzanne Walden was found guilty last week of murdering her mother, Andrea Walker, in 2019. According to court records, Walden called police just...
