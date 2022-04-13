Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1.

Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide.

Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.

Stützle’s goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson’s 15th goal of the season.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, and Thomas Greiss made 28 stops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.