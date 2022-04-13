ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings

By ABBY SNYDER Associated Press
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1.

Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide.

Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.

Stützle’s goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson’s 15th goal of the season.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, and Thomas Greiss made 28 stops.

