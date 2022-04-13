ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg school district talks budget, graduation, and a CDL class for students

WLTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their monthly meeting, the Orangeburg...

www.wltx.com

explore venango

Forest Area School District Graduates Complete Welding Course at CCAC

ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two Forest Area School District graduates completed a welding course at Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC). East Forest graduate Tala Boozer (pictured above) and West Forest graduate Cameron McKeel (pictured below) recently finished the course. The very intense college-level course began in October...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WGME

School districts work to balance rising costs ahead of budget season

LEWISTON (WGME) -- For school districts across the state and country, the cost of educating children is on the rise. Higher fuel prices are impacting the cost of transportation while increased electric rates are increasing the cost to operate school buildings. As a result of those higher energy costs, the...
LEWISTON, ME
WIS-TV

SC State mourns dance team member

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University mourning the passing of SC State student Amya Carr. Amya was a senior majoring in communications and a member of SC State’s dance team, the Champagne Dancers. Services and a campus remembrance are to be announced. Notice a spelling or grammar...
THEATER & DANCE
Orangeburg, SC
News19 WLTX

SC State student Amya Carr passes away

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University announced on Wednesday that a senior and dance team member had died. The university said in the statement that it was joining with the family in mourning the death of student Amya Carr. According to the university, Carr was majoring in communications and also a member of South Carolina State's dance team, the Champagne Dancers.
MLive.com

TeenQuest graduation celebrates 90 Genesee County high school students

TeenQuest graduation celebrates 90 Genesee County high school students. TeenQuest graduation celebrates 90 Genesee County high school students. Adam Baker, father of TeenQuest graduate Valerie Gibbs-Baker, applauds his daughter as she finishes her speech during the TeenQuest graduation ceremony at Grand Blanc High School Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso | MLive.com)Get Photo.
