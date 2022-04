ST. LOUIS - Attorney Kenny Powell has followed his grandfather and father's sincere values and is equally devoted to civil and human rights of others. Attorney Powell and the Powell Law Firm in St. Louis currently focuses the majority of his legal practice on personal injury. His experience as a judicial intern in both the Missouri Court of Appeals and the United States District Court, give him a unique understanding of State and Federal law respectively. The Powell Law Firm is located at 7750 Clayton Road, Suite 102, St. Louis, MO., 63117. Powell actively represents many in the Collinsville area in their cases with his firm.

