Bellaire, OH

BCARL removes 22 animals from Bellaire home

By Rebecca Little
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4euRE8_0f7WJFkQ00

BELLAIRE, Oh. — (WTRF) Nearly two dozen animals were rescued Tuesday afternoon from a home in Bellaire.

First, they received a call from 911 dispatch to go a house in Bellaire.

The GPS takes four humane agents with the Belmont County Animal Rescue League to a house located on Washington Street.

Once on the scene, agents found 22 animals living at the residence and suffering from neglect.

BCARL Director of Operations Denise Nally spoke with 7News telling us it took humane officers about three hours to retrieve dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, bunnies and even a pig.

According to Nally, most of the animals lived outside while only a few were found living inside.

We meant up with Nally and the other agents, who had just arrived at the Belmont County Animal Rescue League on National Road, with the animals still loaded in their vans.

Nally and the other agents checked in the animals one by one.

It’s heartbreaking to you see that they’re living in these conditions. The smell alone is bad enough, but to see six inches of mud they’re all living in and the feces buildup around them. You wouldn’t want that for any animal.

Denise Nally, BCARL Director of Operations

Nally says all of the animals will remain at the rescue facility until there is a probable cause hearing to determine whether they will stay in BCARL’s custody.

No date for that hearing has been set.

Bellaire Police also tell us the house is under investigation for other reasons.

