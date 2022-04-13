ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Alliant Energy facilitates federal, state heating assistance programs

By Jacob Roushia Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

Sometimes people need a little help with their utility bills when they become to much to handle. For those people there is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps people with paying their utility bills when in need.

The program is federally funded and allocates money for each state’s assistance programs to use. Wisconsin’s program is known as the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.

The program provides a one-time payment during the heating season. The money pays a portion of heating costs, but it is not intended to cover the entire cost of heating a residence, according to the program’s website. The amount of the benefit varies based on several factors, including the household’s size, income and energy costs. In most cases, the benefit is paid directly to the utility.

Electric (non-heating) assistance from the state is a one-time benefit payment, as well. The same caveats for the heating assistance applies to the non-heating assistance.

“People can apply for this once a year starting Nov. 1 through May 15,” said Amy Cullum, a collections associate at Alliant Energy.

Crisis assistance also is offered through which people can receive energy assistance outside of the normal operating months.

Chris Caporale, a spokesperson for Alliant, said household incomes have to be less than or equal to 60% of the state median income for a household to qualify. That means a family of four would qualify if the household income was less than $59,813.

“If a household is denied and their income situation changes, then we recommend that they reapply to the program,” Cullum said. “As long as you weren’t already given funding for that year, then you can always reapply.”

Caporale said the average assistance Wisconsin residents received last year was right around $400. A recently signed government funding bill passed in Washington increased the federal program’s funding to $3.8 billion, Caporale said.

“We have reports from customers that they have received the funds very quickly and the states processes applications as fast as they can.” Cullum said.

Alliant works closely with the benefit programs to help customers in need. Their nationwide number for more information on the heating assistance programs is 1-866-432-8947.

Comments / 0

