Buffalo, NY

Sabres roll past Maple Leafs, 5-2

By Kyle Evans
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game skid on Tuesday night with a 5-2 road win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Buffalo scored three of their five goals in the...

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

