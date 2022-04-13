ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Hassell’s homer leads TinCaps to win in home opener

By Glenn Marini
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Robert Hassell III blasted his second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth, to break a 3-3 tie and lift the TinCaps to a 5-3 win in their home opener against the South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field on Tuesday night.

TinCaps starting pitcher Noah Vela gave up a three-run double in the top of the first, but Vela and combined with three other Fort Wayne pitchers to blank the Cubs for the next eight innings.

The TinCaps and Cubs are set to play game two of their six-game series on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.

