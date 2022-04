AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After pleading guilty to the murder of a University of South Carolina Aiken student, a defendant was sentenced this week to 45 years. Chandler Mann was arrested more than a year ago in connection with the slaying of Silver Bluff High School graduate Jeremiah Duncan. The USC Aiken student was found Feb. 4, 2020, shot in the head in a vehicle at Gunter Road and Talatha Church Road in Aiken County.

