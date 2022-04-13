ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland Co. Health Dept. to create new Facebook page, hire PIO/health educator

By Emma Davis, Report for America Corps Member
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND -- The Ashland County Health Department will create a new Facebook page with a redesign, health commissioner Vickie Taylor said during the health board meeting Tuesday. "We're going to kind of start fresh, with a new look and a new launch," Taylor said. The health department disabled its...

