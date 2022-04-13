Predators' Juuse Saros: Outduels fellow Finn in OT

The Minnesota Wild were looking to continue their lucky streak against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night (April 12), and they got it in the form of a 5-1 win to sweep the season series. They started early in the first period and held the 1-0 lead until the second. They added another goal early to start the second, and they went on a scoring spree before the end as they added three more goals for a 4-0 lead. The Oilers made it onto the scoreboard in the third but not before the Wild tallied another goal to make it 5-0.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO