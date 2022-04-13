ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Allows run in first save

Hendriks picked up the save Tuesday against the Mariners after giving up one run on three hits during the ninth inning. He had three...

MLB Odds: Mariners vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 4/13/2022

The Chicago White Sox host the Seattle Mariners for game two of a three-game series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-White Sox prediction and pick. Seattle comes into this game (2-3) on the season. They started out winning their first two games but lost their last three to the Minnesota Twins and White Sox. The Mariners’ offense has yet to come alive as they have yet to score more than four runs in a game. The pitching is playing well, however, so there is still some time to put it all together.
Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
Mariners place RHP Romo on IL with shoulder inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed reliever Sergio Romo on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Romo pitched a scoreless inning at Minnesota in his 800th major league appearance. The 39-year-old right-hander also tossed a scoreless inning against the Twins in his Mariners debut on Saturday.
Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (2-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-1) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago went 93-69 overall and 53-28 in home games...
Lefty Gore scheduled to make MLB debut for Padres on Friday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Left-hander MacKenzie Gore, the San Diego Padres’ top pitching prospect, is scheduled to make his big league debut Friday night with a start against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The 23-year-old Gore, the third pick overall in the 2017 draft, will take the...
Julio Rodriguez back in Mariners lineup Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Chicago White Sox. Rodriguez is replacing Jarred Kelenic in center field and batting sixth. Abraham Toro is up at the top of the order, with Mitch Haniger hitting third and Luis Torrens on cleanup duty.
Anderson helps White Sox beat Mariners for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox beat Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Wednesday night. Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert also connected, helping Chicago to its fourth straight win since its dramatic loss at Detroit on opening day. Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first start of the year.
Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Thrives in bulk-relief role

Sanmartin pitches five scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out two. He didn't factor in the decision. Sanmartin was originally scheduled to start the contest, but the Reds instead tabbed Luis Cessa to work as an opener with Sanmartin following behind him. Cessa didn't perform well in the role, giving up five hits and three runs in one frame, but Sanmartin allowed Cincinnati to get back in the game with five scoreless innings. The left-hander yielded only two baserunners -- both on singles -- and threw 48 of 75 pitches for strikes. It remains to be seen how the Reds will use Sanmartin moving forward; if he moves back into a starting role, his next start will likely come in San Diego against the Padres next week.
Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rips third homer of season

Haniger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during Thursday's 5-1 win over the White Sox. Haniger extended Seattle's lead to 5-1 with a two-run blast in the eighth inning off Mariners reliever Jose Ruiz. Through the first stretch of the season, Haniger is just 4-for-29, but three of those hits have been long balls.
White Sox's Leury Garcia: May be in line for expanded role

Garcia went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's win over the Mariners. Garcia was not in the starting lineup, but he entered the game after Eloy Jimenez suffered an ankle injury. Later in the contest, Josh Harrison was also removed due to back tightness. It's unclear whether Harrison or Jimenez may remain sidelined due to their injuries, though Garcia is in a position to benefit thanks to his defensive versatility. Though Garcia lacks pop, he regularly hits in the low .270s and is capable of chipping in stolen bases.
Reds' Nick Senzel: Absence not injury related

Senzel's absence from the lineup Thursday is not related to injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Senzel collided with Tommy Pham in the outfield and has been out the lineup for each of the last games. However, the Reds have not announced an injury and manager David Bell confirmed that Senzel's absence is not related to a health issue. Jake Fraley will draw the start in center field Thursday in Senzel's absence, while Colin Moran will enter the lineup as the designated hitter.
Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
Andrew Vaughn on White Sox bench Tuesday afternoon

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against right-hander Matt Brash and the Seattle Mariners. Yasmani Grandal is at DH and batting cleanup while Vaughn grabs a seat. Reese McGuire is starting at catcher again. numberFire’s models project Grandal for 10.7...
Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Moved to minors

The Diamondbacks optioned Ellis to Triple-A Reno on Monday. Arizona swapped him off the 28-man active roster in favor of another backup infielder in Yonny Hernandez, who offers the ability to handle more defensive positions. Ellis is largely limited to playing the two corner-infield spots, and he was unable to take advantage of the early playing time that was extended to him while Josh Rojas (oblique) opened the season on the injured list. In three games with Arizona, Ellis went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts.
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
