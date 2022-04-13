ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville's School Board Election System Violates Voting Rights for People of Color, Suit Alleges

By Talia Richman
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
A new lawsuit once again alleges that Lewisville ISD denies voters of color fair representation on its school board. The case against Lewisville schools, filed Tuesday in federal court, was brought on...

J W
1d ago

If they can get off their drug couches to go buy more drugs or munchies......they can get to a polling location and bring proper Identification!!!

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
DFW Community News

