White Sox's Luis Robert: Clubs first homer

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Robert went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during...

www.cbssports.com

thecomeback.com

Randal Grichuk robs Corey Seager of go-ahead homer with amazing catch

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk made a ridiculous play to rob Texas Rangers star Corey Seager of a three-run homer on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field. With the Rangers trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Seager cranked what appeared to be a go-ahead three-run dinger, but Grichuk brought it back.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

White Sox Home Opener Recap: It Was the Best Of Times

The Chicago White Sox played their home opener in front of a capacity crowd for the first time since 2019. It was a beautiful day at 35th and Shields, 70° with the sun shining. Fans gathered and packed parking lots for pre-game festivities. The afternoon that turned overcast was most certainly not enough to spoil the fun. Especially not after a 3-2 victory against the Mariners.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (2-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-1) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago went 93-69 overall and 53-28 in home games...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Liam Hendriks Isn't Concerned After Dramatic Save

Why Liam Hendriks isn't concerned after dramatic save originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Liam Hendriks was eager to get back onto the field after blowing two leads on Opening Day. Really, Hendriks is always eager to get on the field. But after sitting two days with that bad taste in his mouth it’s no secret that he’d want to get back on the mound and get back on track.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Anderson helps White Sox beat Mariners for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs in the rain, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox beat Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Wednesday night. Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert also connected, helping Chicago to its fourth straight win since its dramatic loss at Detroit on opening day. Dallas Keuchel pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first start of the year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Hits first homer of season

Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk during Thursday's 5-1 win over the White Sox. Raleigh extended Seattle's lead to 3-1 with a solo blast in the top of the seventh inning off White Sox reliever Bennett Sousa. Raleigh appears to be a timeshare with Luis Torrens and Tom Murphy, but Raleigh in the first catcher of the group to reach three starts. Through the first week of the season, Raleigh is 2-for-10 with three walks and three strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

White Sox Dealing With Yet Another Injury: Josh Harrison

Harrison started the game playing second base, going 0-3 at the plate prior to his early exit. He left the contest in the top of the eighth inning when Danny Mendick replaced him at the keystone position. The Chicago White Sox injured list currently consists of Lance Lynn , Lucas...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Slugs first homer

Narvaez went 2-for-4 with with a solo home run and two RBI on Thursday against the Cardinals. Narvaez provided instant offense when he took Adam Wainwright yard in the second inning to record his first homer of the season. One frame later, he added an RBI double to put the Brewers up 3-0. Thursday's effort was the first offensive production of the campaign for Narvaez, as he entered the game with one hit in eight at-bats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Slugs homer in win

Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Royals. The backup catcher was initially expected to start Monday versus the Pirates before that game was rained out. Knizner still got his start Tuesday, and he made the most of it, as his three-run blast in the fourth inning gave the Cardinals just enough runs to get the win. The 27-year-old is expected to play more frequently than in past seasons to give Yadier Molina rest, so it's encouraging to see Knizner make an impact when given a start as he looks to cement his place as the Cardinals' catcher of the future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Homers, plates two in loss

Stephenson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Guardians. The catcher launched his second homer of the season in the eighth inning by connecting on a Nick Sandlin fastball, driving in Tyler Naquin. With Tucker Barnhart now in Detroit, Stephenson has stepped in the everyday role behind the dish and should have ample opportunity to build on a 2021 campaign where he compiled 10 home runs, 45 RBI and produced a .286 batting average over 132 games.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

White Sox Avoid A Major Injury To Eloy Jimenez

Yesterday, in the Chicago White Sox game against the Seattle Mariners, fans and players alike were holding their breath as another injury situation appeared to have befallen the team, as Eloy Jimenez left the game with an ankle injury. At first, it was described as left ankle soreness, with the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Eloy Jiménez Leaves White Sox Game With Ankle Soreness

Eloy Jiménez leaves game with ankle soreness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox lost one of their sluggers in the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Mariners after outfield Eloy Jiménez left the game with left ankle soreness. Jiménez took a foul...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: May be in line for expanded role

Garcia went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's win over the Mariners. Garcia was not in the starting lineup, but he entered the game after Eloy Jimenez suffered an ankle injury. Later in the contest, Josh Harrison was also removed due to back tightness. It's unclear whether Harrison or Jimenez may remain sidelined due to their injuries, though Garcia is in a position to benefit thanks to his defensive versatility. Though Garcia lacks pop, he regularly hits in the low .270s and is capable of chipping in stolen bases.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Thrives in bulk-relief role

Sanmartin pitches five scoreless innings against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out two. He didn't factor in the decision. Sanmartin was originally scheduled to start the contest, but the Reds instead tabbed Luis Cessa to work as an opener with Sanmartin following behind him. Cessa didn't perform well in the role, giving up five hits and three runs in one frame, but Sanmartin allowed Cincinnati to get back in the game with five scoreless innings. The left-hander yielded only two baserunners -- both on singles -- and threw 48 of 75 pitches for strikes. It remains to be seen how the Reds will use Sanmartin moving forward; if he moves back into a starting role, his next start will likely come in San Diego against the Padres next week.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Set for short spot starts

White Sox manager Tony LaRussa said Lambert will take Lucas Giolito's (abdomen) spot in the rotation beginning with Thursday's game against the Mariners, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Lambert is the next man up to take a temporary rotation spot while Giolito spends time on the injured list, but the...
CHICAGO, IL

