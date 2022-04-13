ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Tyler Mahle: Four innings in home opener

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mahle was charged with four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision against the...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Jose Rojas not in Angels' Tuesday lineup

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jose Rojas is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Rojas is being replaced in right field by Jo Adell versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rojas has a .176 batting average with a .471 OPS, 1 run...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Dodgers’ Kershaw pulled seven innings into perfect game

Dave Roberts is concerned with the long game – not a perfect one. Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw tossed seven perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday before his day was over. Despite needing just 80 pitches to get through those seven innings, Roberts turned to Alex Vesia out of the bullpen to start the eighth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Julio Rodriguez back in Mariners lineup Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Chicago White Sox. Rodriguez is replacing Jarred Kelenic in center field and batting sixth. Abraham Toro is up at the top of the order, with Mitch Haniger hitting third and Luis Torrens on cleanup duty.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Homers, plates two in loss

Stephenson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Guardians. The catcher launched his second homer of the season in the eighth inning by connecting on a Nick Sandlin fastball, driving in Tyler Naquin. With Tucker Barnhart now in Detroit, Stephenson has stepped in the everyday role behind the dish and should have ample opportunity to build on a 2021 campaign where he compiled 10 home runs, 45 RBI and produced a .286 batting average over 132 games.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Struggles in MLB debut

Lodolo (0-1) pitched four innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four in a loss versus the Guardians on Wednesday. The 24-year-old struggled in his major-league debut, allowing 10 batters to reach base in four innings on the mound. Lodolo unraveled in the second inning, walking three batters while hitting two others, ultimately giving up two runs in the inning without allowing a hit. He later gave up homers to Owen Miller and Jose Ramirez, the latter a two-run shot. Lodolo's notably struck out 38.8 percent of the batters he faced at Double-A Charlotte and Triple-A Louisville last season, but his production was much more modest during his first regular-season encounter with big-league bats . The rookie's next shot on the mound is expected to come Monday on the road against the Padres.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Cruises to win Thursday

Musgrove (1-0) earned the win over Atlanta on Thursday, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed four hits and struck out six. The Padres jumped out to a five-run lead after two innings, allowing Musgrove to glide through a stress-free outing and secure his first win of the campaign. The right-hander allowed only one extra-base hit and registered a first-pitch strike against 17 of the 23 batters he faced. Over his first two starts of the campaign, Musgrove has posted a 14:0 K:BB while allowing just two runs over 12.2 frames. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Reds early next week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Slugs homer in win

Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Royals. The backup catcher was initially expected to start Monday versus the Pirates before that game was rained out. Knizner still got his start Tuesday, and he made the most of it, as his three-run blast in the fourth inning gave the Cardinals just enough runs to get the win. The 27-year-old is expected to play more frequently than in past seasons to give Yadier Molina rest, so it's encouraging to see Knizner make an impact when given a start as he looks to cement his place as the Cardinals' catcher of the future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Earns first win of season

Gilbert (1-0) earned the win after giving up one unearned run on four hits across five innings. He registered four strikeouts and zero walks. Gilbert scattered three hits across four innings and got the first two batters to ground out in the fifth inning before Adam Engel reached second base following an error by Cal Raleigh. Engel came home to score when the subsequent batter -- Jake Burger -- singled on a pop up to short left field, but Gilbert got out of the inning by striking out the dangerous Luis Robert. Through two starts, Gilbert has given up only two runs across 10 innings while posting an 11:1 K:BB ratio. He's tentatively slated to pitch next Tuesday against the Rangers.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jake Fraley: Homers in loss

Fraley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Guardians. The outfielder launched an Eli Morgan 3-2 fastball deep in the fifth inning for his first long ball of the season. Overall, Fraley has started each of the Reds' first six games of the season and has a chance to produce a career year in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Colin Moran starting in Cincinnati's Thursday lineup against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds infielder Colin Moran is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moran will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base and Brandon Drury was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Walker Buehler, our models project Moran to score 6.2 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Absence not injury related

Senzel's absence from the lineup Thursday is not related to injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Senzel collided with Tommy Pham in the outfield and has been out the lineup for each of the last games. However, the Reds have not announced an injury and manager David Bell confirmed that Senzel's absence is not related to a health issue. Jake Fraley will draw the start in center field Thursday in Senzel's absence, while Colin Moran will enter the lineup as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Remains out of lineup

Senzel isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers. The Reds haven't indicated that Senzel is hurt after he was involved in a collision Tuesday, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Jake Fraley will start in center field while Colin Moran serves as the designated hitter Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Moved to minors

The Diamondbacks optioned Ellis to Triple-A Reno on Monday. Arizona swapped him off the 28-man active roster in favor of another backup infielder in Yonny Hernandez, who offers the ability to handle more defensive positions. Ellis is largely limited to playing the two corner-infield spots, and he was unable to take advantage of the early playing time that was extended to him while Josh Rojas (oblique) opened the season on the injured list. In three games with Arizona, Ellis went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Recalled by Minnesota

Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. Larnach was unable to make the Twins' Opening Day roster this year, and he hit .105 with two RBI and a run in five appearances with St. Paul to begin the season. However, the 25-year-old will now join the major-league club to provide outfield depth after Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

