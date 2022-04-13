ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Breaks scoreless tie in OT

 2 days ago

Johansen scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win over the...

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
RYAN HARTMAN GIVES EVANDER KANE THE ONE-FINGER SALUTE DURING GAME (W/VIDEO)

A blowout game between the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers resulted in some tempers rising late in the game, particularly between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane. With just minutes remaining in the contest, a scrum took place in front of the Wild bench. Kane originally had a hold of Kirill Kaprizov, but that didn't last long, as Hartman came flying in to defend his teammate. The two appeared to be willing to scrap, but a linesman separated them before they were able to do so. As a result, both were still very fired up as they were leaving the ice, and Hartman chose to let Kane now how he felt about him with a simple yet effective gesture.
NHL
Nashville, TN
Retired Predators Star Pekka Rinne Selling Sleek Nashville Home for $5M

Now retired from the NHL, Pekka Rinne is skating away from his home in Nashville, TN. The sensational showpiece is on the market for $4,999,990. The longtime Nashville Predators netminder picked up the brand-new build in 2019 for $2.2 million. It sits on a 2-acre corner lot in the West Meade neighborhood.
NASHVILLE, TN
Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
Predators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists. The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

DETROIT (AP) -- Tim Stutzle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.
DETROIT, MI
Juuse Saros
Ryan Johansen
Blues' David Perron: Two-point effort Tuesday

Perron scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins. The veteran forward has quietly been red hot over the last month. Over the last 18 games, Perron has piled up 12 goals and 23 points, boosting him to 24 goals and 52 points through 59 contests on the season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tarasenko scores twice, Blues push past ailing Bruins 4-2

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night. Torey Krug and David Perron each finished with a goal and an assist as the Blues (43-20-10) posted their sixth straight victory. Ville...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Pockets power-play helper

Rantanen notched a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings. Rantanen helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the first period, which chased Jonathan Quick from the game. The 25-year-old Rantanen saw a seven-game point streak end Saturday against the Oilers, but it didn't take him long to find the scoresheet again. The talented Finn has 87 points (34 on the power play), 241 shots on net, 51 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-35 rating through 70 outings.
DENVER, CO
Ville Husso, Not Jordan Binnington, Leading Way For Blues Vs. Bruins

Ville Husso has seemingly won the starting job for the St. Louis Blues. The Boston Bruins welcome the Blues to TD Garden on Tuesday night for a big-time matchup between two playoff-caliber teams. Husso has outplayed former starter and Stanley Cup darling Jordan Binnington to win the job for them...
BOSTON, MA
Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA

