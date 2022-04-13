Predators' Ryan Johansen: Breaks scoreless tie in OT

A blowout game between the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers resulted in some tempers rising late in the game, particularly between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane. With just minutes remaining in the contest, a scrum took place in front of the Wild bench. Kane originally had a hold of Kirill Kaprizov, but that didn't last long, as Hartman came flying in to defend his teammate. The two appeared to be willing to scrap, but a linesman separated them before they were able to do so. As a result, both were still very fired up as they were leaving the ice, and Hartman chose to let Kane now how he felt about him with a simple yet effective gesture.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO