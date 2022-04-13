ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Senators' Tim Stutzle: Twenty points in last 18 games

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Stutzle had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win over Detroit on Tuesday. Both...

www.cbssports.com

WXYZ

Sights and sounds: Red Wings host Tigers Night at Little Caesars Arena

(WXYZ) — Several Detroit Tigers players headed over from Comerica Park to Little Caesars Arena for the Red Wings' Tigers Night festivities on Tuesday. Eric Haase, displayed his own Red Wings jersey in the Tigers clubhouse earlier in the day, read the Red Wings starting lineup along with Dustin Garneau prior to Tuesday night's game. Haase later joined the TV broadcast to share stories of growing up a Red Wings fan.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo discusses looming decision for Joey Hauser

Joey Hauser has a decision to make this offseason. After getting his college career started with a season at Marquette, Hauser transferred to Michigan State and sat out the 2019-20 season. He has since appeared in 63 games over the past two seasons for the Spartans and went through Senior Day festivities this past season.
NBA
WLUC

Michigan State looks for new Hockey Coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Danton Cole won’t return as Michigan State hockey coach. Athletic director Alan Haller says the team needs a ``fresh start’' after a 12-23-1 season. The Spartans lost 15 of their last 16 games. Cole’s record over five seasons was 58-101-12. Cole was coach for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before returning to MSU in 2017. Cole played on MSU’s 1986 national championship team. He and Don McSween share the school record for most games played, 180. Haller says Cole ``put his heart’' into his job as coach.
EAST LANSING, MI
1077 WRKR

Meet Naz Hillmon: Michigan Women’s Basketball Highest Draft Pick Ever

Those of us that love to rep the Maize and Blue know that Michigan Women's Basketball has never been the best, but over the last 4 years they have gotten better thanks to arguably the best player to ever put on a women's basketball jersey on Michigan's campus in Ann Arbor. Naz Hillmon, a forward that stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, from Cleveland, Ohio dominated in high school and sought to do the same in the College.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Sports

Lions' Penei Sewell: Working out at team facility

Sewell (illness) has been working out at the Lions' facilities in advance of offseason training camp, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Sewell's rookie campaign ended on a low note due to a thumb injury plus a short stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. However, the 21-year-old looks to be healthy now and shouldn't face any restrictions for the Lions' formal workouts this spring and summer.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Moved to minors

The Diamondbacks optioned Ellis to Triple-A Reno on Monday. Arizona swapped him off the 28-man active roster in favor of another backup infielder in Yonny Hernandez, who offers the ability to handle more defensive positions. Ellis is largely limited to playing the two corner-infield spots, and he was unable to take advantage of the early playing time that was extended to him while Josh Rojas (oblique) opened the season on the injured list. In three games with Arizona, Ellis went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA

