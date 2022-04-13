ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

By DREW COSTLEY
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boQBw_0f7WFwpn00
Justice40 FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden laid out an ambitious agenda for his first 100 days in office, promising swift action on everything from climate change to immigration reform to the coronavirus pandemic. Key members of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council say one year into the Biden Administration's commitment that 40% of all benefits from climate investment go to disenfranchised communities, not enough has been done. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci)

Key members of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council said Tuesday that the Biden administration hadn't done enough to make good on its promise that 40% of all benefits from climate investment go to disenfranchised communities.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, the council members said they've secured $14 million from the Bezos Earth Fund for a program called Engage, Enlighten and Empower to hold the Biden administration accountable for carrying out its Justice40 initiative.

President Biden made the commitment in a sweeping executive order on his first day in office. The initiative has been held up as an unprecedented push to bring environmental justice to communities long plagued by pollution and climate inaction.

The three members of the federal environmental justice council leading the $14 million-dollar effort, Beverly Wright, Peggy Shepard and Robert Bullard, have been working closely with the administration on Justice40.

But Wright told members of the press that more needs to be done to “turn a novel idea into a project that works."

The trio are combining philanthropic grants from the Bezos Earth Fund, $6 million from Shepard's WE ACT for Environmental Justice, $4 million from Wright's Deep South Center for Environmental Justice and $4 million from the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice, to ensure federal funding from Justice40 “goes where it's intended,” Shepard said.

The effort should “ensure equitable implementation of the Justice40 initiative at the state and local level and empower local communities to participate in the policy-making” that comes as a result of the initiative, a press release said.

The funds will go to educate grassroots organizations on the resources available to them through Justice40, inform state and local governments on how the money should be used, and develop a screening tool to determine where Justice40 funds are needed most, one that includes racial demographic data. Controversially a federal screening tool used by the administration does not take into account the racial makeup of communities.

There has been little change on the ground yet from the Justice40 pledge because the federal government is still trying to figure out which communities are most in need of the investment. In recommendations to the Biden administration, many reputable environmental justice advocates pushed for a methodical, intentional process for identifying disadvantaged communities and disbursing funds.

At the briefing, Wright and Bullard said they've seen past federal social and infrastructure projects fail to deliver on promises to disadvantaged communities and don't want to see it happen again.

“There's been a lot of really novel approaches at changing the lives of Americans in general that have worked out" benefitting just white Americans, Wright said.

Bullard pointed to discrimination in how flood relief was distributed in Texas, where the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice is located, as an example.

__

Follow Drew Costley on Twitter: @drewcostley.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Tribal governments to receive $1.6M in environmental justice grants

WASHINGTON - Tribal governments are receiving up to $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding to help set up or alter programs on environmental justice water and air quality issues. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in their release Congress budgeted $100 million in ARP funding, and the EPA...
ADVOCACY
9&10 News

EGLE Accepting Public Comment on Environmental Justice Tool

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is opening a 60-day public comment period on a new interactive mapping tool to help identify communities impacted by environmental hazards. According to EGLE, the Michigan Environmental Justice Mapping and Screening tool (MiEJScreen) allows users to explore environmental, health and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

HBCU students, faculty press urgent need for climate action

New Orleans — (AP) — Both joy and frustration are in the air in at the HBCU Climate Change Conference this week as environmental and climate advocates and researchers from around the United States press for urgent climate action and pollution cleanup in poor communities and communities of color.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
New Orleans, LA
Society
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eenews.net

EPA chemical review tool sparks environmental justice worries

Scientific advisers are raising concerns about EPA’s proposed approach to informing environmental justice communities about possible toxic exposures. A three-day meeting of EPA’s Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals culminated in pushback on an agency proposal pegged to notifying fence-line communities about their chemical risks. Members argued that EPA’s approach leaves out too many potential exposure pathways and fails to consider all of the data sources available.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Bullard
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
NY1

Advocates press New York officials to not make criminal justice changes

Progressive organizations and criminal justice advocacy groups are moving to counteract a push in Albany to make changes to New York's recent package of changes to the state's bail and evidence discovery laws, as well as how juveniles are treated in the court system. The latest efforts comes from more...
ALBANY, NY
WOKV

Nevada launches $500M program to boost affordable housing

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Nevada has announced the launch of a $500 million program to help provide affordable housing by tapping federal American Rescue Plan funding and new borrowing authority approved by state lawmakers. Gov. Steve Sisolak said the “Home Means Nevada" initiative that he and other...
NEVADA STATE
WOKV

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination and the chance to face longtime Republican Sen. Charles Grassley.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Bezos Earth Fund
WOKV

Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

A majority of Black Americans say being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds, according to a new report by Pew Research Center. About three-quarters of Black people said so despite where they come from, their economic status or educational backgrounds.
SOCIETY
WOKV

Murkowski maintains cash advantage over Trump-backed hopeful

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski continues to have a substantial cash advantage over her opponent backed by former President Donald Trump. Murkowski, in office since 2002, brought in more than $1.5 million in the three-month period ending March 31, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission.
POLITICO

The heat is on Russia

With help from Zack Colman and Alex Guillén. — Oil futures saw a sharp climb on the potential for new sanctions on Russia's oil sector, and President Vladimir Putin is feeling the heat. — White House climate czar Gina McCarthy shut down rumors of her potential departure. — The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy