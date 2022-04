The first of two big wins, that was an eye-opener. The second ended a long streak. And New Milford boys lacrosse coach Evan Cassells kind of saw them coming. The Green Wave is off to a 4-1 start. Their second win was a 6-3 victory last week over Newtown. The fourth was a 12-6 win Tuesday over New Fairfield. This is the first time they beat both teams, who are often SWC contenders, in the same season.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO