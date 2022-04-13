ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Fans, players pay tribute to Haskins at vigil

By Eric Halperin
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BoMLB_0f7WF3oR00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University community is wrapping their arms around each other as they honor and remember the life of legendary quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The 24-year-old was hit and killed while walking on a highway in south Florida over the weekend.

Shortly after, fans started putting together a memorial for him at Ohio Stadium, leading to a vigil at the Horseshoe Tuesday night.

‘He left a legacy’: OSU head coach Ryan Day speaks about Dwayne Haskins death

Those who were at the vigil said Haskins will always have a special place in this community and all the other communities he was a part of.

A special rendition of Carmen Ohio played out in the rotunda at Ohio Stadium, with current players, former players, community members, and fans all coming together to honor Haskins.

“Seeing all these people here really spoke to my heart because I love Dwayne,” said Ohio State senior Frank Milliken. “I wanted so much for him. It’s just so sad to see his life taken so soon.”

Gathering in front of flowers, candles, and messages of love on Haskins’ number. A few #7 jerseys hung at the memorial, with more being worn throughout the crowd.

“I bought this when he was starting and I would say this year, I’m going to wear it to every game to honor him, for sure,” said Buckeyes fan Rob Perkins.

Haskins broke several team and conference records as Ohio State’s starting quarterback for the 2018 season. Those who knew him said he was selfless and just a great person off the field.

“Dwayne was the greatest person you could ever meet,” said Columbus resident Brian Fogle, an Ohio State superfan known as “Buckeye Brian.” “He had the greatest smile. He always lifted people up as soon as he came in the room. He had that smile.”

Fogle has a picture of him and Haskins the day before the quarterback helped Ohio State win the Rose Bowl. That picture is not part of the memorial.

“He was just a team player, a good friend,” Fogle said. “He just had a great talent and a great arm and just an overall great person.”

Former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Fields was one of several Buckeyes to speak at the vigil, saying Haskins was like a little brother to him and they will live out his legacy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issues statement on husband’s death

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issued a statement on Thursday addressing her husband’s death and thanking fans for their support. In a statement that was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya Haskins began by thanking “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.” She also shared service information for Dwayne. You can read the full statement below:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#The Ohio State University#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Wcmh#Osu#Buckeyes#Ohio State
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
Cleveland.com

When Dwayne Haskins threw 6 TDs and Ohio State dropped 62 on Michigan in 2018: Buckeye ReTalkables

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Tuesday episode of Buckeye Talk, it’s a Buckeye ReTalkable to celebrate Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed over the weekend. Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means rewatch and discuss Ohio State’s 62-39 win over Michigan in 2018 in Haskins’ one year as Ohio State’s starter. The discussion goes beyond the game, though, to focus on Haskins’ record-breaking season, as he threw for more yards and more touchdowns than any Big Ten quarterback in a single season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Ohio State Reveals Its Plans To Honor Dwayne Haskins

As Ohio State mourns the death of Dwayne Haskins, the football program will take the field Saturday for an emotional spring game. During Thursday’s press conference, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day told reporters (h/t Andrew Olson of Saturday Tradition) that they’ll have a moment of silence and video tribute for Haskins at halftime. They’re also planning “a few other things” to honor the former star quarterback.
COLUMBUS, OH
mycolumbuspower.com

Ohio State Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil in Memory of Dwayne Haskins

On April 12, 2022 Ohio State fans, students, and football players gathered outside The Shoe to remember former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins. Haskins passed away after being hit by a truck in Florida on Saturday, April 9th. Fans lit candles and left memorabilia at the Rotunda at The Shoe, music was...
COLUMBUS, OH
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy