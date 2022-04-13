Looking at the Nats prospects for Tuesday’s games

Mets +1.5 (-190) Total 8 (Over -105/Under -115) Despite being slight underdogs, the Mets have the advantage on the mound in my mind. But, it's not by much. Scherzer might be 37 but he looked great in his season debut against the Nats. He struck out six in six innings and gave up just three hits. Scherzer did cough up three runs but overall he looked sharp and I expect him to make the necessary adjustments heading into this series finale.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO