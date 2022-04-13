ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Looking at the Nats prospects for Tuesday’s games

 2 days ago
Looking around the Washington Nationals’ affiliates and MLB squad, we take a look at the top prospects and how they fared on this day. Brady House is once again the Player...

Alec Bohm on Phillies bench versus Mets

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Johan Camargo is starting on third base in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Phillies have an implied total of 4.65 runs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillies' Matt Vierling out of lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Vierling is taking a seat for the first time this season. Simon Muzziotti is replacing Vierling in center field and hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillies and Mets play in series rubber match

LINE: Phillies -117, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Philadelphia went 82-80 overall and 47-34 at home last season. The Phillies scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 4.6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington, DC
Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Mets vs. Phillies Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, April 13 (Bet on a Pitching Duel Between Scherzer and Nola)

Mets +1.5 (-190) Total 8 (Over -105/Under -115) Despite being slight underdogs, the Mets have the advantage on the mound in my mind. But, it's not by much. Scherzer might be 37 but he looked great in his season debut against the Nats. He struck out six in six innings and gave up just three hits. Scherzer did cough up three runs but overall he looked sharp and I expect him to make the necessary adjustments heading into this series finale.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Game #7 is the rubber game in Atlanta

In a miserable game for the Washington Nationals last night, it had a milestone moment for Juan Soto as he cranked his 100th career home run, and did it at near-record pace. His 451 footer was followed by a solo blast from Josh Bell who is on fire to start the season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Dodgers use big eighth inning to win 2022 home opener, 7-3

With fans back in full attendance for the first time since 2019, the Los Angeles Dodgers treated their hometown faithful to an exciting victory over the Cincinnati Reds Thursday evening. Dodger faithful in attendance were treated to a fantastic pregame ceremony to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dodger Stadium, which included representatives from each decade of ball played in Chavez Ravine, an F-35 flyover and the National Anthem sung by Grammy-nominated musician Lupita Infante. On the heels of the opening ceremony, which also featured a first pitch from longtime Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrin - who is in the midst of his 64th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alcantara sharp, Marlins win home opener over Phillies 4-3

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings, Joey Wendle had two RBIs and the Miami Marlins won their home opener by downing the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. Garrett Cooper hit his first home run of the year, while Jesús Sánchez had two hits and an RBI for Miami. Alcantara gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked one. Bryce Harper drove in three runs and J.T. Realmuto had four hits for the Phillies, who have lost three straight and four of five following a 2-0 start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves lineup Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. The Braves held Rosario out of Tuesday's lineup, but he is back in right field Wednesday and hitting fifth. Guillermo Heredia is out of the lineup after covering right field on Tuesday.
ATLANTA, GA
“This could go terrible and people might actually see what a bad baseball owner is” — NationalsSource

If you were away from social media yesterday, you’re waking up to news that the Washington Nationals made public that they are exploring with investment bankers a possible sale of the team but also the possibility of bringing in minority investors. It is a divergence from 2018 when Mark Lerner took over team control from his father and said they had no plans of selling the team. But you win a World Series then can’t really celebrate with a worldwide pandemic followed by an MLB lock-out a year later, and you have to wonder internally, what changed?
WASHINGTON, DC
We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

