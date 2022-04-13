Zach Parise scores twice as Islanders beat Penguins in shootout

Even as the Islanders’ mediocre season sputters through its last few weeks, there is a chance to experience something special on many nights.

On Tuesday, that something happened all the way back in the first period. Zach Parise performed the minor miracle of scoring two NHL goals in a game for the second time at age 37 as the Islanders recorded their 34th victory, beating the Penguins 5-4, via shootout, at UBS Arena.

Parise’s two goals in the first period would make you shake your head in wonder if it weren’t someone like him, but might be deserving of such a reaction anyway.

The game was of more consequence to Pittsburgh, which tied the score 3-3 with two goals in the second period, courtesy of Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel, who had also scored the game’s opener at 5:52 of the first after Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock failed to clear the puck.

That set the stage for Josh Bailey to break the 3-3 tie at 2:49 of the third with a backhander past Casey DeSmith. The Penguins’ Jeff Carter then tied it again three minutes later, deflecting Guentzel’s power-play shot in.

Zach Parise celebrates one of his goals against the Penguins.Getty Images

Following a hectic, back-and-forth overtime, Ilya Sorokin’s three straight saves, coupled with Kyle Palmieri’s goal, won it for the Islanders in a shootout. Sorokin, who finished with a career-high 43 saves, many of them sprawling, contorting and completely against the run of play, was largely to credit for the win.

But at the end of it, there was Parise, playing his 1,132nd career game, scoring career goals No. 405 and 406, and it might be fair to wonder whether there was enough attention being paid to the casual absurdity of that fact.

“Not during the game, really,” Parise said, when asked if he has thought about the big picture. “There’s a lot of those moments, though, when it does cross your mind.”

Josh Bailey celebrates his first-period goal against the Penguins.NHLI via Getty Images

Those moments usually come between games. On Tuesday, after he scored his second goal, Parise’s focus remained on the ice for the duration of a game Islanders coach Barry Trotz described as having, “a little bit of everything.”

“You got some great plays, you got some great saves, some great penalty-killing, you had a couple power plays that were going pretty good and you got a shootout,” Trotz said. “Pretty good game right there.”

When Parise did take a moment, though, he might have considered this: He was playing in his 72nd game of his 17th NHL season, nearly a month after confirming there would be an 18th in the form of a one-year extension signed at the trade deadline, when another general manager might have shopped him to the highest bidder.

Kyle Palmieri celebrates his game-winning goal in the shootout against the Penguins.Getty Images

He is the only Islander to have played every game this season, thanks in large part to being one of exceedingly few to have avoided COVID-19. He is a year on from looking at the end of his nine-season run with the Wild, which found him sitting up in the press box toward the end of a disappointing season before taking a buyout.

When the Islanders (34-29-9) signed him last offseason, and when Parise started the season by failing to score until Game 23, it might have seemed as if the Wild were correct in believing that Parise was better suited to sit upstairs.

The Islanders’ Oliver Wahlstrom comes to the aid of Mathew Barzal during the first period against the Penguins’ Jeff Carter.Getty Images

But there was Parise on Tuesday, uncorking a laser from the right circle for a power-play goal at 9:10 of the first to tie the score at 1-1. And there he was again not three minutes later, streaking down the ice shorthanded to take a feed from Jean-Gabriel Pageau and bury it, to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead.

“You reflect and at this point, grateful to be playing,” he said. “Playing this long and really enjoying coming to the rink and being a part of this team with these guys. It’s really been a lot of fun.”

The inconsistent Islanders have found themselves mired in mediocrity this season, their push for the Stanley Cup stalling out in first gear back in November. That Parise would be perhaps their most consistent player outside of the one in net, well, go figure.