FORT SMITH, Ark. — Razorback basketball star and Fort Smith native Jaylin Williams was given the key to the City of Fort Smith by Mayor McGill. On Wednesday night, April 13, at the Annual Youth of the Year Banquet hosted at the Evans Boys & Girls Club, Fort Smith Mayor McGill gave Williams a key to the city. Williams was also a guest speaker at the club he use to attend as a child.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO