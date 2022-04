HOUSTON — Police in Houston, Texas, arrested a woman whom they say shot her ex-boyfriend during a custody exchange. In a news release, Houston police said that Keshante Shamirra Harris shot her ex multiple times. Police said Harris and her ex, Aaron Williams, have two children together. Williams was bringing one child back from a weekend visit, when police said Harris got angry that Williams brought his new girlfriend to the custody exchange.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO