Tulsa, OK

How a federal effort to crack down on ghost guns might impact Oklahomans

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — We’re learning more about the new federal effort to crack down on what many call ghost guns.

These are guns that can be purchased as parts in a kit and assembled at home and don’t have serial numbers. When used in crimes or used illegally they can not be traced to the owner.

This is legal in Oklahoma.

Nationally the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Department says they are seeing more of them seized by police on crime scenes, the division representing Dallas and Oklahoma says it is uncommon.

The new federal law means that gun kits sold online or in stores that have all the components to build a firearm will require a serial number and the person purchasing it will need a background check. The manufacturer and person selling it will also need to be licensed and follow federal gun laws.

“I think that the administration has the authority to regulate ghost guns because it is certainly an area for abuse and that area of abuse needs to be eliminated in my opinion,” said Private Practitioner Keith Ward. Ward has been a lawyer in Tulsa for more than 30 years and spent four years as a federal prosecutor. Here’s how many times a ghost gun like the ones purchased in the kits have been used in a crime and landed on his desk.

“Zero as a lawyer,” Ward said.

Ward says rarely, if ever are these guns found connected to crimes in Oklahoma. “Having been in the private practice and a federal prosecutor I can tell you that very few gun rimes at least in this district arise in the use of ghost guns or guns that are manufactured without serial numbers,” he said.

The ATF division in charge of Oklahoma and Dallas tells FOX23 while they are being called ghost guns, the correct term is actually privately made firearms without serial numbers and in Tulsa county this year they have only seized four of them. “The regulations apparently pushed forward by the administration, it will help but will be a miniscule effect overall,” Ward said. The ATF Dallas and Tulsa division says the new rule only applies to people selling the kit parts or are making them.

In Oklahoma you can still purchase the kits and assemble them. According to the new federal law it will only mean some multi part frames and receivers will require a serial number.

According to ATF people who already own privately made firearms will not require a serial number.

