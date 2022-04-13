Child critically injured after being run over by truck

TULSA, Okla. — On Tuesday night, a 2-year-old boy was run over by a 2011 Dodge pickup at north Tulsa trailer park, near Yale and Pine.

The car was driven by the boy’s father, Tulsa police said.

The boy was taken to the hospital with severe trauma to his chest and legs.

The father told police he had parked in front of the trailer. The mother came out of the house with the boy. She told the father that they were not going out for the evening and walked back to the house, with the boy following her.

The father pulled the truck into the driveway and felt a bump. When he got out of the car, he learned the boy had ran back towards the truck.

The boy was ran over with the truck’s rear right wheel.

Police said there was no indication of drug or alcohol use and both parents were cooperative.

The boy is currently in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

