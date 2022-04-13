ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

ESPN
 2 days ago

E--Narváez (1), Owings (1), Watkins (1), Urías (1). DP--Milwaukee 0, Baltimore...

www.espn.com

SFGate

The 7 Best Baltimore Neighborhoods

Charm City is more than just its famous harbor—it’s historic Baltimore neighborhoods with iconic row houses, revitalized areas with warehouse lofts, districts with charming brick roads, and plenty of other reasons that will make you want to move here. Not sure which Baltimore neighborhood you should call home? Here are our picks for the 7 best Baltimore neighborhoods.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Jean Segura receives Thursday off

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Segura will take a seat against his division competition after Bryson Stott was shifted to second, Johan Camargo was moved to third, and Rhys Hoskins was chosen as Philadelphia's first baseman. According to Baseball Savant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
NBA
ESPN

Cavs get second shot at playoffs, must slow Hawks' Young

CLEVELAND -- — Many of them NBA big-game beginners, the young Cavaliers took their lumps in Brooklyn the other night and missed their first chance of making the playoffs. Fortunately, they've got another shot. Trouble is, Trae Young does, too. Atlanta's high-scoring All-Star guard will be THE defensive focal...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Orlando Arcia omitted from Atlanta lineup Wednesday

Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Arcia worked as the Braves' designated hitter in the first two games of the series, but he's out of the lineup for Wednesday's finale. Alex Dickerson is at DH for Atlanta and batting eighth.
ATLANTA, GA

