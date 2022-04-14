ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

Featured Local Job: Experienced Auto Body Technician

By Tyler Ochs
explore venango
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNick’s Auto Body in Clarion is seeking an experience auto body technician. Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages...

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Hair Stylist and Evening Receptionist

Unique Salon has openings for a full/part-time hairstylist and an evening receptionist. Must have good people skills, a positive attitude, and be motivated to help out around the salon. Starting pay is $9.50 per hour. Pay advancements based on performance. Resumes can be emailed to uniquesalon07@gmail.com or dropped off in...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Culligan Route Drivers

Culligan of Brookville is hiring Route Drivers. Competitive wages, generous benefits package including 401k match and PTO accrual from Day 1. Walk-in today for an immediate interview or call 814-849-3041. Culligan water of Brookville. 992 PA-28 Brookville, PA 15825. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any...
BROOKVILLE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Drywall Supervisor

Colony Factory Crafted Homes currently has an opening for a Drywall Supervisor. This position reports to the Production Manager. Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency. Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity. Competitive salary and benefits are available. Qualifications:. Proven leadership experience. Management skills. Time Management. Some construction...
JOBS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: General Laborer at Moonlight Packaging

Moonlight Packaging, a manufacturer of creative corrugated packaging solutions, is looking to hire full-time general laborers for light industrial production that are motivated individuals seeking to advance their skills and knowledge. Moonlight Packaging offers:. 10 hour production shifts, Monday through Thursday. Paid holidays/Paid vacation. Retirement plan with match. Profit-sharing. Health...
JOBS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarion, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Fabrication Press Operator

Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for a Fabrication Press Operator. This is a full-time position. As a Fabrication Press Operator, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining fabrication equipment used in the production of their innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Beverage-Air has a great deal to offer: 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k), pay progression review 12 months after hire date, holiday pay, first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours, and health insurance eligibility the first of the month, following hire date. Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!
JOBS
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Many Positions at Clarion Forest VNA

The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association currently has multiple openings. The RN best fit for this position is well organized and has excellent documentation skills. Assist Clinical Supervisors with phone calls, 485 review, physician orders, medication reconciliation. Cover duties of Clinical Supervisors during vacations and other absences. Assist Quality Assessment...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility. Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:. Paid time off. Paid holidays. 401(k) 401(k) matching. Health Insurance. Dental Insurance. Vision Insurance.
MARIENVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Registered Nurse

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Registered Nurse at their Marienville facility. Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:. Paid time off. Paid holidays. 401(k) 401(k) matching. Health Insurance. Dental Insurance. Vision Insurance. Life Insurance.
MARIENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant

West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is looking to add another full-time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant to their team. West Park Rehab needs therapists who are willing to work in a collaborative environment where patient care, satisfaction, and outcomes are the priority. They need therapists who appreciate the funded...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Holidays#Local News#Nick S Auto Body#Eyt Media Group Inc
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Summer Employment Opportunities at UFP Parker

UFP Parker is currently hiring seasonal employees for many positions and shifts. The school year is ending and building season is ramping up. Now is the perfect time to think about summer employment. If you are looking for full or part-time, day or afternoon, flexible scheduling is available. Afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Seasonal employees must be 18 by the date of hire.
PARKER, PA
MotorBiscuit

The Automaker Responsible for the Most Ambulances Is No Surprise

Emergency vehicles are everywhere, and hopefully, you’ll never need one. If you’ve ever been inside of an ambulance, you know how important it is that they come with a ton of equipment and have the ability to swiftly and safely transport someone to the hospital. So who makes the most ambulances, and what makes them perfect for transporting people during emergencies? You might not be surprised to learn that it’s Ford. Here’s what comes in Ford emergency vehicles.
HEALTH
explore venango

SPONSORED: Truck Month Continues at Redbank Chevrolet!

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Truck Month is continuing at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem. Check out the available 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD’s!. 0% APR for very well-qualified buyers plus $1,000 accessory allowance!. Disclaimer 1: Length of contract limited. Must finance with GM Financial. Some customers may...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Caseworker 1- On-Going

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- On-Going. POSITION: Caseworker 1-On-Going- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Lumber/ Yard Sales/ CDL Redi-Mix Concrete Driver

Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for an experienced CDL truck driver to load and deliver customer orders including redi-mix concrete at their New Bethlehem location. Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location. Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, hardware, & redi-mix concrete. Operate forklift & front...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Kitchen and Dishwasher Positions

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time kitchen and dishwasher positions. Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance. Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend. Full-time and part-time positions are available. No experience is required. Apply in person...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Machinists and Welder/Fabricators

Charles Machine, Inc. has immediate openings for Full-time Machinists & Welder/Fabricators. Founded in 1978, their family-owned, full-service machine shop, including a welding and fabricating facility encompasses 57,000 square feet and serves all types of heavy industries. Join the Charles Machine, Inc. family of employees today!. Machinist:. CNC experience is a...
SUMMERVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy