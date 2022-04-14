Featured Local Job: Experienced Auto Body Technician

Emergency vehicles are everywhere, and hopefully, you’ll never need one. If you’ve ever been inside of an ambulance, you know how important it is that they come with a ton of equipment and have the ability to swiftly and safely transport someone to the hospital. So who makes the most ambulances, and what makes them perfect for transporting people during emergencies? You might not be surprised to learn that it’s Ford. Here’s what comes in Ford emergency vehicles.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO