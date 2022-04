Laura Rummel has taken an early lead in the race for Place 5 on Frisco City Council, according to early voting numbers from Collin and Denton counties. Polls for the March 26 special election runoff to fill City Council Member Dan Stricklin’s seat are now closed. ​ Rummel and Tracie Reveal Shipman competed in the runoff election after neither candidate accumulated at least 50% of votes in a three-way race during the Jan. 29 special election.

DENTON, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO