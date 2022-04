HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team suffered another heartbreaking defeat Wednesday night. The Dukes lost to Maryland, 8-7, at Eagle Field. The Terrapins scored two runs with two outs in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game before taking the lead with a leadoff home run by Chris Alleyne in the top of the ninth. With the the game tied, 7-7, JMU had runners at 2nd and 3rd with just one out in the bottom of the eighth but failed to score.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO