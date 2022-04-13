Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, US Senator Sherrod Brown go door-to-door to promote child tax credit

CLEVELAND — On Monday evening, Cleveland City Council gave its approval to Mayor Justin Bibb's $1.8 billion proposed budget for 2022. “I appreciate City Council’s faith in my administration to deliver our long-term vision to make Cleveland a national model for city management, police reform and neighborhood revitalization,” said Bibb in a statement after the passing of the budget. “I will lead this administration with urgency, transparency and equity, always making decisions with our residents at the center.”

