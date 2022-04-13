ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, US Senator Sherrod Brown go door-to-door to promote child tax credit

WKYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBibb and Brown knocked on doors in...

www.wkyc.com

WKYC

Cleveland City Council approves Mayor Justin Bibb's $1.8 billion budget for 2022

CLEVELAND — On Monday evening, Cleveland City Council gave its approval to Mayor Justin Bibb's $1.8 billion proposed budget for 2022. “I appreciate City Council’s faith in my administration to deliver our long-term vision to make Cleveland a national model for city management, police reform and neighborhood revitalization,” said Bibb in a statement after the passing of the budget. “I will lead this administration with urgency, transparency and equity, always making decisions with our residents at the center.”
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Connecticut

Ridgefield Mom Pushes for Stillbirth Child Tax Credit

Lawmakers Discuss Stillbirth Tax Credit to Ease Burden on Families. “After Iris passed, immediately, I had this extreme, visceral, motherly feeling of I needed to go and be with her,” Brittney Crystal said. Every day for nearly the last five years, Crystal has carried her second baby, Iris, not...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WKYC

Can Cleveland become a '15-minute city'? Experts say it's a real possibility

CLEVELAND — Imagine a Cleveland where everything you need is less than 15 minutes away. Mayor Justin Bibb says Cleveland wants to be the first 15-minute city in North America, introducing the concept during his State of the City speech Wednesday. The urban planning model is not brand new; it first took off in Paris, but has gained in popularity during the pandemic.
CLEVELAND, OH

