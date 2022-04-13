ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State adds Maryland transfer Robinson

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJ8wD_0f7WClY500

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Former 4-star high school prospect Demeioun Robinson is transferring to Happy Valley. The 6-foot-4-inch defensive end made it official Tuesday.

Robinson transfers from Maryland where he recorded two sacks during his freshman season. He chose Maryland out of high school over offers from some of the most notable programs including Clemson and Alabama.

Robinson fills an instant need on Penn State’s defensive line with Arnold Ebiketie and Jesse Luketa headed for the NFL. Ebiketie, who is also a Maryland native, transferred to Penn State from Temple and led the team with 9.5 sacks.

Football
